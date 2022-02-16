Ioan Gruffudd Files for Domestic Violence Restraining Order Against Estranged Wife Alice Evans

In his petition, Ioan Gruffudd accused his ex Alice Evans of carrying out several verbal “threats” after their separation

Ioan Gruffudd has filed a petition for a domestic violence restraining order against his estranged wife, actress Alice Evans.

On Tuesday, Gruffudd, 48, filed the form which requests Evans, 53, to stay 100 yards away from him and his girlfriend, actress Bianca Wallace, and not be allowed to contact either of them, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In his petition, Gruffudd said he had told Evans he was "unhappy" in their relationship in August 2020. The actor said Evans "repeatedly told me between August 2020 and our separation on January 1, 2021 that if I left her, she would make false public accusations about me, sell false stories about me to the press, and destroy me and my career."

Gruffudd and Evans met in the 2000 set of 102 Dalmatians and were married in 2007. The actor filed for divorce in March 2021. The former couple share two children, daughters Ella, 12, and Elsie, 8.

"Alice told me verbally multiple times that she would do to me what Amber Heard did to Johnny Depp," Gruffudd continued in the petition. "Alice threatened to tell people I had abused her and our daughters; she threatened to call the police on me if I did not comply with her demands; she threatened to tell people I am a drug addict and put me in prison; she threatened to write a fake diary that reflected an abused victim, and to have the diary published; and she threatened to destroy my mother."

Gruffudd added, "Alice told me she would win, and everyone would believe her over me."

Ioan Gruffudd, Alice Evans Ioan Gruffudd with girlfriend Bianca Wallace; (inset) Alice Evans | Credit: Ioan Gruffudd/Instagram; Inset: Frazer Harrison/Getty

The Fantastic Four actor said Evans had "carried out many of these threats" since he had moved out of their family residence in 2021, including writing "many false and harassing" social media posts as well as "hundreds of harassing, abusive and threatening communications by text, voice message, video message." Gruffudd claimed she even sent "threatening emails" to his mother, Margaret Griffiths.

Gruffudd said he and his lawyers had asked Evans to stop but that the actress had refused. The actor said he had stopped taking Evans' phone calls around March or April 2021, according to his petition.

Evans filed her own response to the restraining order, stating she did not agree with Gruffudd's petition, in court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In her response, Evans said she had not received a copy of Gruffudd's restraining order and that she had "no idea what he is going to accuse me of."

"However, this I know for certain: I have not hit, struck, attacked, threatened, assaulted, harassed, followed, stalked, molested, destroyed the personal property of, kept under surveillance, impersonated, blocked the movement of, annoyed by phone or electronic means by repeated contact, or disturbed the peace of either" Gruffudd or Wallace, Evans said in her response.

Evans added that while she didn't know what Gruffudd would accuse her of, she knew "whatever allegations he is going to make against me are false."

She said that the last time she saw her estranged husband physically was in January 2021 and that the last time she spoke to him on the phone was on Oct. 27, 2021, when she found out he was in a relationship with Wallace, 29.

Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans Ioan Gruffudd and Alice Evans | Credit: Donato Sardella/WireImage

Evans stated in her response that she never threatened, harassed or intimidated either Gruffudd or Wallace. Furthermore, Evans said she believed Gruffudd was filing a restraining order "as a ploy to gain some sort of advantage over me in our divorce proceedings."

Gruffudd's divorce filing in March 2021 came a month after Evans posted a since-deleted tweet, saying Gruffudd had decided to end their marriage.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans tweeted at the time. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."

"We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry," she added.

Gruffudd did not comment on her tweets at the time. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

In February 2020, Gruffudd admitted to The Guardian that he and Evans have "struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we're apart."