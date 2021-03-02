The actors married in 2007 after meeting on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians

Ioan Gruffudd Files for Divorce from Wife Alice Evans After 13 Years of Marriage and Public Split

Ioan Gruffudd has filed for divorce from his wife Alice Evans after 13 years of marriage, according to court documented obtained by The Blast.

PEOPLE can confirm that the actor, 47, filed a divorce petition on Monday in Los Angeles but it's unclear what he is asking for in terms of custody of their two children.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Reps for the actors did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Fantastic Four actor's filing comes a month after Evans, 49, posted a since-deleted tweet, saying Gruffudd had decided to end their marriage.

"My beloved husband/soulmate of 20 years, Ioan Gruffudd, has announced he is to leave his family, starting next week," Evans tweeted at the time. "Me and our young daughters girls are very confused and sad."

"We haven't been given a reason except that he 'no longer loves me.' I'm so sorry," she added.

Gruffudd did not comment on her tweets. In a joint statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time, the two said, "As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Evans met Gruffudd on the set of their 2000 film 102 Dalmatians and married him in 2007. The pair have two daughters, Ella Betsi Janet, 11, and Elsie Marigold, 7.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In early February, Evans opened up about their separation on Instagram, writing, "I never thought this would happen to us. I am still fighting against it, because I love our kids, and I still love him, but something has happened inside his head and whatever it is, I don't see him coming back to us."

"The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren't looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what? I will do those two angels right if it's all I ever do.! ❤️💕" she added.

In February 2020, Gruffudd admitted to The Guardian that he and Evans have "struggled the past four years, making time for each other because physically we're apart."