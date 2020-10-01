New Investigative Podcast Chameleon Reveals Details on Hollywood's Biggest—and Weirdest—Scam Artist

New podcast Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen does a deep dive on the scam artist who has tormented Hollywood for six years—and counting

The story of the Hollywood Con Queen is one of the most bizarre scams investigators have ever seen—and it's still ongoing, plaguing players in Hollywood ranging from makeup artists and personal trainers, to actors and high ranking studio executives.

In the new investigative podcast Chameleon: Hollywood Con Queen (from Campside Media and Sony Music Entertainment, launching today), the show's hosts, journalists and authors Josh Dean and Vanessa Grigoriadis, explore the troubling tale and the ongoing search for the notorious scam artists who continues to haunt tinsel town.

The con revolves around a woman who regularly posed as high-ranking studio execs and producers like Amy Pascal or Wonder Woman producer Deborah Snyder, calling actors, trainers, locations scouts, screenwriters and makeup artists, and offering them jobs on a new big budget film they were working on.

Whoever agreed to take the job would usually fly themselves to Jakarta, Indonesia (where the project was supposedly shooting), where a driver would pick them up and, allegedly, take them around on location scouts. At some point—after a few days of driving around Jakarta, meeting no producer or director—most victims would soon realize there was no movie. It had all been an elaborate, and incredibly strange scam—one that would continue to haunt them to this day.

Chameleon host Dean says, "I've written a lot of crime stories, including stories about con artists, but I've never run into a story as puzzling, or a con as twisted, as this. And what's craziest of all is the mastermind behind this is still at large. For now."