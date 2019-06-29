Inside Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's 'Joyous' and Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner in Paris

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman are one step closer to tying the knot!

The engaged couple was joined by several family members and close friends at their rehearsal dinner at the Restaurant Lapérouse in Paris on Friday night including Kravitz’s mom Lisa Bonet, stepfather Jason Momoa and father Lenny Kravitz.

“It was a tremendously joyous party,” the restaurant co-owner Grégory Lentz tells PEOPLE exclusively. Lentz surprised the couple with a chocolate cake inscribed “Felicitations Zoe & Karl.”

Among their A-list guests were Cara Delevingne with girlfriend Ashley Benson, Chris Pine and his girlfriend Annabelle Wallis, Marisa Tomei, Denzel Washington and his wife Pauletta. Kravitz’s Big Little Lies costars Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley also attended.

The party, Lentz says, kicked into a higher gear after dinner. “Any room with Lenny and Jason and Denzel in it, well… was crazy and insane. There was so much love in the room. There were toasts and they were moving into tequila when I left. They were still going at 2 a.m.”

Lapérouse, a historic two-story townhouse along the Seine, is also a favorite of George and Amal Clooney, who stopped in at the restaurant during a romantic Paris weekend in 2017.

The wedding will take place this weekend in France, where Glusman planned to propose. But things didn’t go as intended due to their hectic schedules, and he ended up popping the question in their living room.

“I was in sweatpants,” Zoë told Rolling Stone in October when she confirmed their engagement. “I think I was a little drunk. I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you okay?’ I was actually worried about him! I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

The pair met in 2016 and made their relationship public in October of that year when they cozied up at a Kings of Leon concert in New York City. But the actress didn’t particularly have her sights set on marriage when a friend introduced her to Glusman.

“I love that it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set,” she told British Vogue in their July cover story. “My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone — not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you — and he brought Karl. I instantly felt something.”