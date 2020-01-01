Tyrese Gibson celebrated his 41st birthday at home in pajamas Monday — but despite the dress code, the event was anything but sleepy.

Instead, it was an evening filled with poetry, laughs and fireworks with his closest friends and family, held at the Gibson Estate located in Atlanta.

“[His wife] Sam wanted to do something extraordinary for Tyrese,” event designer Michelle Gainey of Lemiga Events tells PEOPLE exclusively. Gainey previously worked with the Transformers actor to plan Samantha Gibson’s surprise party in October.

Guests arrived at their home on Saturday night, instantly wowed by the gold and white theme, decorated with 50 feet of oversized gold balloons and fringe strung around the spiral staircase. The multi-tiered birthday cake was central in the main atrium.

Image zoom Tyrese Gibson Cat Harper and Catt Hamlin/Cat Harper Photography

“He wanted a vibe where everyone was comfortable and cozy,” says Gainey.

And that is what she gave him. Guests arrived in pajamas of all varieties as servers passed around champagne and various bites.

After a toast to the star by former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, the party went outdoors for a mind-blowing fireworks display.

RELATED: Go Inside Tyrese Gibson’s Massive Georgia Estate — Featuring Real-Life Transformers!

Image zoom Tyrese Gibson Cat Harper and Catt Hamlin/Cat Harper Photography

Following the light show, the women separated to have some girl time while sipping on cocktails and enjoying massage chairs, as the men moved into a man cave, complete with sports, bonding, cognac, whiskey and cigars.

The group then gathered together once more in a cozy space complete with uplighting, a gold stage, poofs and blankets.

Poets took to the stage for live readings and a psator said blessings for Gibson’s birthday and blessed the new year.

Image zoom Tyrese Gibson

Then partygoers played the game “Men vs. Women.”

The discussions got passionate and thought-provoking with deep conversations that broached topics of marriage and multi-racial relationships.

Gibson was especially thankful for one guest in particular: Joan Pendergrass, wife of late R&B singer Teddy Pendergrass, who Gibson will play in an upcoming Lee Daniels biopic, scheduled for a 2020 release.

She brought along six presents for the star, all belonging to her late husband, one of which was a pair of slippers that happened to be Gibson’s size.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday

Image zoom Tyrese Gibson Cat Harper and Catt Hamlin/Cat Harper Photography

RELATED: Tyrese Gibson to Star as R&B Singer Teddy Pendergrass in Upcoming Biopic

“It means everything to me that you flew in town and showed UP for me,” Gibson wrote on Instagram. “When she walked IN my front door she hugged me and I said look up!! … she started crying when she saw her husband on this powerful painting!!!”

Although the actor said no social media was allowed, he couldn’t help himself from posting: “It was my party and I can break whatever rules I want!!!!!”

The party went into the wee hours of the morning with guests dancing and enjoying late-night tacos.

“Thank you for the best night ever!!!” he wrote in a post to his wife. “And the best years of my LIFE.”