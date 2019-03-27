Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman Kids': Inside Their Private Lives and Scientology Connections

Tom Cruise is one of Hollywood’s biggest stars — but his children have maintained a relatively private life.

The 56-year-old actor’s daughter Isabella, 26, with ex-wife Nicole Kidman, recently opened up about her involvement in Scientology to fellow church members.

Kidman and Cruise, a high-ranking Scientologist, also have a son, Connor, 24. The two divorced in 2001.

Isabella, a fashion designer who also goes by Bella, detailed her training as an auditor for the Church of Scientology. Her testimonial was first posted by Tony Ortega, a prominent critic of the church.

Bella described the training as “exactly what I needed” telling church members, “We all need to do this. It’s hard work. It’s a lot of effort. It’s a few meltdowns and running to the bathroom to have a mini-episode, but it is worth everything because you will get through.”

Tom Cruise, Isabella Cruise Leon Bennett/Getty Images; David M. Benett/Getty Images

An auditor within the church is extensively trained to help other members through intense self-examination sessions with the help of an electronic device called the E-meter.

She thanked her family members, including her father and his sister, Cass Mapother, for supporting her on her journey.

“Thank you to my Dad for everything,” she wrote. “I would have drowned in my own problems if you hadn’t been there to sup [sic] me or get me through the preliminaries. It took a whole family and an org to get me here.”

She also thanked “COB,” or the church’s chairman of the board, David Miscavige, as well as Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard.

Bella and her siblings’ low-key lives have been protected by their famous parents.

In July 2018, a source told PEOPLE Cruise “loves all his children. And each of them has a right to their own story.”

The actor also has 12-year-old daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Bella lives a quiet life in London with her husband, Max Parker, whom she married in 2015. Though neither of her parents attended the wedding, Cruise helped pay for the nuptials and party afterward, and a Kidman source told PEOPLE in October 2015 that the actress “is very happy for Bella.”

Connor also leads a private life in Clearwater, Fla., near Scientology headquarters. Though Connor used to DJ, he now spends much of his time deep-sea fishing and even competed in the sport earlier this year.

Connor and Tom Cruise Mark J. Terrill/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Connor has a pretty simple life in Clearwater,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “He lives in his own home in a Scientology community. His life is deep-sea fishing. He has a lot of friends and seems very well-liked.”

Suri has lived with her mom in New York City and L.A. since Holmes and Cruise’s 2012 divorce. Neither Cruise nor Holmes has ever addressed speculation about his relationship with her.

She was seen selling lemonade during the Pride parade in N.Y.C. in June and loves helping people, according to her mom.

“My little one is very, very generous and very sensitive,” Holmes said about Suri in 2015 on Today. “She’s always [saying], ‘Mom, let’s give my old toys to people who need it.’ So we’re always doing that.”