Inside Shia LaBeouf's Turbulent Relationship History as FKA Twigs Accuses Him of Sexual Abuse

Shia LaBeouf has been sued by singer FKA twigs for alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse

Shia LaBeouf has had a complicated and turbulent relationship history.

The actor, 34, was recently sued by his ex-girlfriend, singer FKA twigs, who alleged physical, sexual and emotional abuse. The award-winning artist, 32, also told The New York Times, "What I went through with Shia was the worst thing I've ever been through in the whole of my life."

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed, Sia accused LaBeouf on Twitter of being a "pathological liar" and conning the "Cheap Thrills" singer into "an adulterous relationship." (Sia did not provide further details of her allegations, and reps for Sia and LaBeouf have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment).

Before these accusations were made against LaBeouf, he had an up-and-down relationship with actress Mia Goth that eventually led to marriage, divorce filing and then a possible reconciliation.

LaBeouf first met Goth, 27, while filming Lars von Trier’s 2013 NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, and Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

While they were linked as a couple, Goth and LaBeouf went through various breakups and makeups before their Las Vegas wedding ceremony in October 2016, including a pubic fight in Germany in 2015.

Video of the argument surfaced at the time, showing the couple yelling at each other outside of a taxicab near a hotel. Around a month later, LaBeouf was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actress Sasha Lane in California.

LaBeouf and Goth eventually tied the knot in Oct. 2016, but officials in Nevada confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple never filed for their marriage license.

A rep for the Transformers actor later confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways in 2018. “Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said.

But in March, LaBeouf and Goth were spotted out and about together. During the outing, LaBeouf wore a band on his wedding finger while the Emma. star was seen with a diamond ring on her wedding finger.

LaBeouf has yet to publicly confirm the status of his relationship with Goth.

LaBeouf started dating FKA twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, after she was cast in his film Honey Boy in 2018. She decided to leave him in spring 2019 with the help of a therapist after being together for more than a year.

In her lawsuit against LaBeouf, filed on Dec. 11, Barnett alleged that he sexually and physically assaulted her, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

LaBeouf addressed the allegations in several emails to The Times, saying he was in no position "to tell anyone how my behavior made them feel."

"I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations. I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years," he wrote to The Times. "I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I'm ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say."

In a different email, however, he said that "many" of the allegations were not true but explained he owed the women "the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those things I have done."