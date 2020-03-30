Inside Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth's Wild Relationship: From a Rocky Marriage to Apparent Rekindling

Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage

Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth have had a rocky journey but are now apparently happy together — and possibly married.

The American Honey actor, 33, was recently spotted out and about with the Emma. star, 26. During the outing, LaBeouf wore a wedding band on that finger and Goth also had on a diamond ring and a wedding band.

Photos showed the pair, who were both dressed casually for the outing, sitting together on a bench outside, with Goth leaning towards the actor with her hand on his knee.

Their outing comes just over three years since the two first exchanged vows at a Las Vegas ceremony in October 2016, with an Elvis theme. But while LaBeouf later said he was “proud” of their non-traditional nuptials, officials in Nevada confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the couple never filed their marriage license.

The wedding came four years after the two first met while filming Lars von Trier’s NC-17 drama Nymphomaniac: Vol. II, and Goth later appeared in a music video LaBeouf directed in 2014.

While they were linked as a couple, Goth and LaBeouf went through various breakups and makeups before their 2016 wedding, including a pubic fight in Germany in 2015.

Video of the argument surfaced, showing the couple yelling at each other outside of a taxicab near a hotel. Around a month later, the LaBeouf was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actress Sasha Lane in California.

The actor’s troubles caught up with him in October 2015 when he was arrested for public intoxication in Texas – one of several run-ins with the law.

Shortly after, however, LaBeouf and Goth were once again seen together, holding hands.

Yet the reconciliation and marriage didn’t last long, as a rep for the actor confirmed the pair had decided to officially part ways in 2018.

“Shia and Mia have filed for divorce. The separation is amicable and all details pertaining to the divorce proceedings will remain private,” the rep said.

Now two years later, the couple seems to be back on as LaBeouf has been seen wearing a wedding band since February, coupled with their recent romantic outing.