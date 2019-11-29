Reese Witherspoon Reveals What She Is Thankful for This Thanksgiving — and It Involves Wine!

Reese Witherspoon is enjoying a laid back Thanksgiving!

The actress, 43, shared a photo of herself popping open a bottle of wine for her holiday celebrations at her home while wearing a black dress and smiling at the camera in front of her decorated table.

“Gratitude is when someone else cooks while you open the wine… 🦃🍷Happy Thanksgiving, folks!” Witherspoon wrote in the caption. “Thankful for this fun, supportive, meme-loving community ❤️ #thanksgiving.”

The mother of three also gave fans a look at some of the food she and her family would enjoy on her Instagram Stories, writing, “Be thankful,” while a Bing Cosby song played.

Witherspoon posted a photo of pecan pie, asking her followers how they pronounce it in an Instagram questionnaire.

Witherspoon’s holiday comes at the heels of a busy year for the star. She debuted the second season of HBO’s Big Little Lies alongside Nicole Kidman, as well as her latest show for Apple TV+, The Morning Show with friend Jennifer Aniston. The show is currently streaming on the platform.

The Oscar-winning actress also produced the Natalie Portman film Lucy in the Sky, and is currently working on a miniseries called Little Fires Everywhere with Kerry Washington.

In October, Witherspoon opened up about working on The Morning Show with Aniston, 50.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” Witherspoon told Harper’s BAZAAR. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’”

Witherspoon continued, “I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!’”

The Big Little Lies actress couldn’t help but gush about Aniston, saying, “She was so sweet to me.”

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”

The Morning Show is currently airing on AppleTV+.