Inside Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's Differences: 'She Has Her Hand in a Lot of Pots; He Prefers Less Frenzy'

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are two very different people who have grown apart, insiders say in the new issue of PEOPLE.

A Witherspoon source says it was "very difficult" for the Oscar-winning actress, 47, to accept that reality before she and Toth, 52, announced their intention to divorce after more than a decade together.

"They've been spending less and less time together while she was working," says the source, noting that the star, who aptly named her first production company Type A Films, is "headstrong and focused."

And though Toth is also driven — he climbed his way up from the mail room at top talent agency CAA to become one of its execs before leaving in 2019 — the source says he's more "laid-back."

Recently, Witherspoon and Toth found themselves with "fewer interests in common," according to a film source. In 2022, Witherspoon began spending more time in Nashville, where she produced the Apple TV singing competition My Kind of Country and flipped a home in the area for nearly double what she paid. Among her many other projects: producing movies and shows like Daisy Jones & the Six and filming season 3 of The Morning Show.

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2018. Michael Kovac/Getty

Toth, for his part, has served on the board of directors at tech company Flowcode since leaving CAA for the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. As another show business source puts it: "She has her hand in a lot of pots; he prefers less frenzy."

The Witherspoon source says the two "worked on" their issues but ultimately decided to end their marriage. Arriving at that conclusion "took a long time," adds a source close to the couple: "They didn't come to the decision to divorce easily and hastily. This is so hard for both of them."

The pair announced they were splitting up in a joint March 24 statement, just two days shy of their 12th anniversary. "It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce," they said. "We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together."

"Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter," they added. "These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone's respect for our family's privacy at this time."

A source added, "They really are the best of friends and this is such an amicable decision. They are so committed to co-parenting together. They are invested in their whole family and making this as smooth as possible for everyone."

Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon in 2016. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Witherspoon and Toth announced their engagement in December 2010, and they later wed in March 2011 during a laid-back ceremony on her ranch in Ojai, Calif. They share 10-year-old son Tennessee James, and Witherspoon also shares two kids with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe: daughter Ava, 23, and son Deacon, 19.

In July, the Big Little Lies actress shared photos of herself with Toth in honor of his birthday. She wrote in the Instagram caption, "Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don't know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers .... oh and GOLF ... basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!"

