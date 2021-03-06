Inside Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata's Las Vegas Wedding: 'We Are Very Happy'
The actor and girlfriend Riko Shibata tied the knot on Feb. 16 — a date which was very special to the couple
Nicolas Cage is in newlywed bliss!
The actor, 57, wed Riko Shibata last month in a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.
"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage says in a statement to PEOPLE.
While news of the wedding broke on Friday, they tied the knot on Feb. 16 — a date which is very special to Cage.
"The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," Cage's rep tells PEOPLE. "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers."
Cage wore a Tom Ford Tuxedo for their special day.
RELATED: Nicolas Cage Ties the Knot for the Fifth Time, Marrying Girlfriend Riko Shibata in Las Vegas
The bride walked down the aisle to her favorite song, "Winter Song" by Kiroro.
The couple — who met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago — exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in.
In photos of the ceremony obtained by PEOPLE, Cage gives his bride a passionate kiss as they are declared husband and wife with a backdrop of lush greenery and fairy lights. The couple walked out of the ceremony hand in hand before heading to a "small celebration."
"After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," his rep says.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.
The Face/Off star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.
In addition to Kal-El, Cage has a son, Weston, 30, from his relationship to actress Christina Fulton.
- Inside Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata's Las Vegas Wedding: 'We Are Very Happy'
- Gwyneth Paltrow Says She and Brad Falchuk Are ‘Getting Better All the Time’ After COVID Diagnosis
- Nicky Jam Feels 'Like a Proud Father' Seeing Reggaeton Break Records: 'I Knocked on Doors'
- Dr. Zwig Premieres New Video: 'If You Don't Explore the Darkness, You'll Never Reach the Light'