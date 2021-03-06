The actor and girlfriend Riko Shibata tied the knot on Feb. 16 — a date which was very special to the couple

Inside Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata's Las Vegas Wedding: 'We Are Very Happy'

Nicolas Cage is in newlywed bliss!

The actor, 57, wed Riko Shibata last month in a "very small and intimate wedding" at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas.

"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage says in a statement to PEOPLE.

While news of the wedding broke on Friday, they tied the knot on Feb. 16 — a date which is very special to Cage.

"The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," Cage's rep tells PEOPLE. "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers."

Cage wore a Tom Ford Tuxedo for their special day.

Image zoom Riko Shibata, Nicolas Cage | Credit: courtesy The Wynn Hotel

Image zoom Riko Shibata, Nicolas Cage | Credit: courtesy The Wynn Hotel

The bride walked down the aisle to her favorite song, "Winter Song" by Kiroro.

The couple — who met in Shiga, Japan, more than a year ago — exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in.

In photos of the ceremony obtained by PEOPLE, Cage gives his bride a passionate kiss as they are declared husband and wife with a backdrop of lush greenery and fairy lights. The couple walked out of the ceremony hand in hand before heading to a "small celebration."

Image zoom Nicolas Cage's wedding | Credit: courtesy The Wynn Hotel

"After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas' ex-wife, Alice (who he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal," his rep says.

Image zoom Nicolas Cage's wedding | Credit: courtesy The Wynn Hotel

Image zoom Nicolas Cage's wedding | Credit: courtesy The Wynn Hotel

This is Cage's fifth marriage following his public split from Erika Kookie after a four-day marriage in March 2019, which also took place in Las Vegas. He was granted a divorce two months later.

The Face/Off star was previously married to Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001, to Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004 and to Alice Kim from 2004 to 2016.