The couple was first spotted together in 2017 after meeting on the set of their film Changeland

Inside Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's Private Love Story as They Welcome a Baby Boy

From Home Alone and the Disney Channel, to brand new parents!

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin, on Monday, April 5 in Los Angeles, PEOPLE confirmed.

"We're overjoyed," the couple said in a joint, brief statement about their son's birth.

Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, met on the set of Changeland in Thailand and were first spotted out together in July 2017, grabbing dinner at Craig's, an Italian restaurant, in Los Angeles. The next month, Song posted a group photo to Instagram in which she posed alongside Culkin.

The couple keeps their relationship private on social media although Song shared a special Instagram message to Culkin in August on his 40th birthday.

"Happy 40th birthday to this magical being," she wrote in the caption. "I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you."

"But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha," she added. "My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."

Culkin and Song have been planning to have a family for a few years now with the actor appearing on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast in 2018 where he said he and Song were trying to have a baby.

"This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," Culkin said, laughing. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

He continued, saying he and Song have "a good life."

"I have a pretty little family — a pretty girl, a pretty dog, a pretty cat, and all that stuff. We're gonna move," he said at the time. "We're doing the house thing and all that kind of stuff."

In February 2020, the actor appeared on the cover of Esquire where he spoke further about their continued efforts to conceive a baby.

"We practice a lot," Culkin said. "We're figuring it out, making the timing work."

Song explained to the magazine what she finds undeniably attractive about the Home Alone actor, whom she calls Mack.

"People don't realize how incredibly kind and loyal and sweet and smart he is," said Song. "Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack."