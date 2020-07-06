Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant's Sweet Love Story: Proudly Public After Years Together

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant went public with their romance in November, but have been friends and collaborators for years

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant are slowly but surely becoming one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, the John Wick actor, 55, made his latest public appearance with his artist girlfriend, 47, by his side as the two enjoyed dinner in Berlin.

And while Reeves has typically been private about his romantic relationships in the past, the internet hearthrob has chosen not to shy away from putting his romance with Grant in the spotlight as of late.

The couple went public with their romance in November, holding hands as they walked the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala presented by Gucci in Los Angeles.

But what many fans did not know was that Reeves and Grant's history dates back nearly a decade now.

The actor and the artist have been friends for years, and even collaborated on works together such as Reeves' 2011 book Ode to Happiness and 2016’s Shadows, which was also written by Reeves with illustrations by Grant.

The pair have also founded X Artists’ Books, a publishing house which they established in 2017.

In February, Grant's friend, actress Jennifer Tilly, told Page Six that the couple had been dating for much longer than fans realized.

"I remember a couple of years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend,’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?'” Tilly, 61, told the publication.

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,'” Tilly said, noting Grant “had gone to a lot of events with him [in the past]. It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years.”

Grant addressed her romance with Reeves for the first time in March, opening up to Vogue about the attention she received once they went public with their relationship.

"I think every single person I knew called me in the first week of November, and that’s fascinating,” the artist said. "But the question I’ve been asking in all of this is: 'What is the opportunity for good?'"

Grant was also asked in the Vogue interview if marriage was something she could foresee for herself in the future.

"Over a glass of wine… I would love to tell you,” she joked at the time. "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."

While Reeves has yet to publicly address his romance with Grant, a source told PEOPLE back in November that the Matrix 4 star was ready to be more public with his relationship.