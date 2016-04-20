Kate Hudson's 37th Birthday Starts with Shirtless Male Dancers and Ends with Friends and Family

Kate Hudson‘s birthday presents came already unwrapped.

The actress, who celebrated her 37th birthday on Tuesday, awoke on the big day to a special shirtless male review.

Hudson laughed and giggled as a gaggle of handsome hunks lined up in only tight-fitting denim. Documenting the special surprise on Instagram, Hudson wrote, “Well this is one way to start your birthday.”

Things calmed down once the men took their leave, as Hudson and her friends participated in a group meditation session.

“Birthday meditation went just as planned: Intentions set, tears shed, laughter achieved and then some, and enough love in one circle to last many lifetimes,” Hudson wrote on social media. “#lovemygirlfriends #lovemymama #callingonangels.”

The mom of two later slipped into a vibrant, blue maxi dress and adorned her hair with a white flower for a birthday dinner at Nobu with friends and family – including mom Goldie Hawn.

Other attendees included the Fabletics founder’s close pals actress Sara Foster, jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and producer Heather Parry.