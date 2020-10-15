John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh's Whirlwind Romance: From Meeting on Set to Marrying the Next Year

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh got married in a private ceremony Monday, after first being linked as a couple in March of 2019.

The actor and pro wrestler wed Shariatzadeh at an attorney's office in Tampa, Florida, according to a marriage certificate obtained by PEOPLE. They obtained a marriage license the Friday before, according to the document.

The pair’s whirlwind romance first began last year, when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver, Canada, where Shariatzadeh, 30, worked as a project manager for tech company Avigilon.

A month later, in April 2019, Cena, 43, and Shariatzadeh shared a kiss at the San Diego airport.

Image zoom Shay Shariatzadeh and John Cena Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere for Cena’s film, Playing with Fire, in New York City. While walking the carpet, the WWE star told Entertainment Tonight that he met Shariatzadeh on the set of the movie, which was filmed in Vancouver.

"It’s a wonderful day for a movie premiere, and I got a beautiful date," he told the outlet at the October 2019 premiere.

"What’s truly special about this one is that, no matter what projects I’m involved in the future, this one will always have a special meaning because I got to film a special project and meet someone special," Cena added.

His Playing with Fire co-star, Keegan-Michael Key, told ET that he had once asked Cena to hang out off set, but he shared that he had a “previous engagement.” Cena then revealed that he met Shariatzadeh at a restaurant after noticing a "group of young ladies," according to Key.

Image zoom John Lamparski/FilmMagic

"There was one woman I was looking at and I couldn't take my eyes off her," Key recalled Cena saying. "That's when it started."

Earlier this year, Cena and Shariatzadeh shared some PDA at their second red carpet appearance together at the premiere of Dolittle. The duo were photographed sharing a kiss on the lips during the outing, and Cena referred to Shariatzadeh as "family" while talking with reporters on the carpet.

"It’s a family movie and it’s a wonderful occasion to celebrate with family," he said.