Inside Jeremy Renner's Explosive Split from Ex-Wife: From Drug Allegations to Sole Custody Fight

Jeremy Renner‘s custody battle with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco is getting heated.

The Avengers: Endgame star, 48, is facing off against Pacheco, 28, over their 6-year-old daughter Ava.

The two actors quietly married in 2014, which Renner confirmed to Capitol File magazine in September of that year.

“I have tried to protect my family’s privacy, my wife’s privacy,” he said at the time while wearing a wedding band. “I don’t need her to get hammered with my life. Privacy issues are important because I want her to go about her day without being bothered.”

Months later, in December, Pacheco filed for divorce and from the get-go, their split was contentious. In court papers filed that month, Pacheco demanded Renner return her passport, which she claimed was stolen, as well as her birth certificate and social security card.

Pacheco cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, and asked for their prenuptial agreement to be voided as she claimed it was based on “fraud.” At the time, Pacheco also asked for physical custody of Ava as well as spousal support.

Renner responded in February 2015 with his own court filing, requesting joint custody of their daughter. The two eventually agreed to share custody of Ava, with Renner paying $13,000 a month in child support.

In April 2018, Renner’s Marvel salary made him an “extraordinary high-income earner” with an $11.4 million income. As a result, he was to set pay $292,000 as additional child support that year.

A new agreement reached by the former couple at the time stipulated that Renner’s yearly payments for 2018, 2019 and 2020 would not exceed $200,000 — but any amount over that limit will go into an account that will go towards Ava’s education expenses. Any leftover money in the account will be available to Ava when she turns 27.

In September 2019, Pacheco filed a request for sole legal and physical custody of Ava with the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. She is also asking for monitored visitation when Renner is with their daughter.

Now, Pacheco has accused Renner of threatening to kill her in new court documents obtained by TMZ on Monday. The Canadian actress also claimed Renner one time stuck a gun in his mouth and shot into the ceiling while Ava was in her room, and used drugs and left cocaine on the bathroom counter where their daughter could reach it, the outlet reported.

Renner’s lawyer said Pacheco’s allegations were “one-sided” in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“The well-being of his daughter Ava has always been and continues to be the primary focus for Jeremy,” his lawyer said. “This is a matter for the court to decide. It’s important to note the dramatizations made in Sonni’s declaration are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”

A court hearing is set to be held on Nov. 7, and the couple was also ordered to attend child custody mediation.