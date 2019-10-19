Inside Jennifer Lawrence's Lavish Clambake Rehearsal Dinner: From Private Jets to A-List Guests

Jennifer Lawrence is set to tie the knot — but not before an extravagant rehearsal dinner!

The Oscar-winning actress, 29, and Maroney’s rehearsal dinner was held Friday night on Rose Island where the couple hosted a clambake under a white tent for 140 guests, PEOPLE confirms.

The couple is saying “I do” at the luxurious Belcourt at Newport in Newport, Rhode Island on Saturday.

Kris Jenner, a good friend of the actress, was seen arriving at Rhode Island earlier on Friday and taking a boat to the venue, and Adele was later spotted arriving at the rehearsal dinner.

Rumored guests also include Lawrence’s Silver Linings Playbook costar Bradley Cooper, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden.

Before the festivities began, Lawrence and Maroney, 34, flew to Rhode Island by private jet.

Designed in 1894 by the renowned American architect Richard Morris Hunt, the Belcourt at Newport was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles. It is currently home to Carolyn Rafaelian, CEO of Alex and Ani, who took on restoring the property in 2012, according to Forbes.

The beautiful chateau will host the Oscar winner’s wedding to the art gallery director over this upcoming weekend — where guests are expected to enjoy an extravagant menu complete with an array of hors d’oeuvres and plenty of dessert options, including s’mores, TMZ reported.

Lawrence and Maroney’s union comes eight months after a rep for the actress confirmed with PEOPLE that the pair got engaged in February, after less than a year of dating.

Since first being linked in June 2018, the Hunger Games star has kept a tight lip on her relationship with Maroney. However, this past June, the actress gushed about her soon-to-be husband, calling him “the greatest human being I’ve ever met.”

“He really is, and he gets better,” Lawrence said while on Catt Sadler’s podcast Naked with Catt Sadler.

As for how she knew she wanted to marry him, the actress said, “I don’t know, I started with the basics. How do I feel? Is he nice? Is he kind? It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know. He’s the greatest person I’ve ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney.”