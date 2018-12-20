Matching Tattoos and a Very Modern Family: Inside Jason Momoa's Bond with Zoë and Lenny Kravitz

Jason Momoa doesn’t take the word “ohana” (Hawaiian for family) lightly.

When Momoa, 39, started dating now-wife Lisa Bonet back in 2005, he also befriended her ex-husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz, and became a doting stepdad to Bonet and Kravitz’s daughter Zoë.

“Zoë is a beautiful human being,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.