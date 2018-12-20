Matching Tattoos and a Very Modern Family: Inside Jason Momoa's Bond with Zoë and Lenny Kravitz

Jason Momoa doesn’t take the word “ohana” (Hawaiian for family) lightly.
When Momoa, 39, started dating now-wife Lisa Bonet back in 2005, he also befriended her ex-husband, rocker Lenny Kravitz, and became a doting stepdad to Bonet and Kravitz’s daughter Zoë.
“Zoë is a beautiful human being,” he tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.
Kravitz and Bonet met in 1985 before eloping in 1987 and welcoming Zoë a year later. They divorced in 1993.
Zoë, who stars on HBO’s Big Little Lies, calls Momoa “papa bear” and they have matching arm tattoos (“etre toujours ivre,” French for “always be drunk”).
She also named her band Lolawolf after her two half-siblings, Lola Iolani, 11, and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha, 10.
“It’s real love,” Momoa says of fatherhood. “Seeing them grow, learning from them, teaching them…it’s just the greatest thing in the world.”
Meanwhile, Lenny, 54, and Momoa showed off their matching skull rings when the Aquaman star hosted SNL earlier this month.
“Mahalo Lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha,” Momoa wrote alongside the shot of the men showing off their rings.
