Jason Momoa Fell for Lisa Bonet When He Was 8 — and She Was 20! Inside Their Romance

Jason Momoa might be good friends with Lenny Kravitz, but his true love is wife Lisa Bonet.

While the couple shares two children — 11-year-old daughter Lola and 9-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf — their romance is unconventional by Hollywood standards.

The two were introduced by mutual friends in 2005 while at a jazz club in New York City.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time,” the Aquaman actor, 39, told James Corden in 2017. “I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, ‘I’m Lisa.’”

He continued, “I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel.”

The two shared a meal at Cafe 101 that night.

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

“We sat down, she ordered a Guinness and that was it,” Momoa explained. “I beyond love Guinness. We had Guinness and grits, and the rest is history.”

His love for Bonet began when he was 8 and he saw her on TV.

“I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one,’” Momoa told Corden. “I’m like, ‘I’m going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I’m going to get you.”

“I’m a full-fledged stalker,” he joked. “I didn’t tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I’d be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I’d] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always.”

Momoa and Bonet, 51, welcomed Lola in 2007 and their son quickly followed in 2008. The two married in October 2017 and while Momoa was pleased to marry his “dream woman,” he was hoping their celebration would remain under wraps.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a–hole leaked it and I will find you,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight in November 2017.

“You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years,” he said about the celebration. “It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”

On top of two children, Momoa also became a stepfather to Bonet’s oldest daughter, actress Zoe Kravitz, whom she had with the “Flyaway” singer.

Bonet, Kravitz and Momoa have had no problem blending their family together.

On Monday, Momoa proved he was close to Kravitz when he revealed he got them matching rings from an artist he found on Instagram.

“I’m a huge fan of the artists I meet on Instagram love spreading the aloha. I got @lennykravitz a present made by @leroyswoodentattoos amazing bone skull ring. Check him out insta. Mahalo lenny for coming to support me on @nbcsnl aloha,” Momoa wrote alongside the shot of the men showing off their rings.

Aquaman is out Dec. 21.