Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced Wednesday that they are divorcing after five years of marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Split After Nearly 2 Decades Together — Inside Their Romance

After over 16 years, the romance between Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet has come to an end.

Momoa, 42, announced on Wednesday that the couple would be divorcing after five years of marriage. While their marriage was fairly new, their relationship spanned nearly two decades.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple started dating in 2005 after being introduced by mutual friends at a jazz club.

"We just happened to be in the right place at the right time," the Aquaman actor told James Corden in 2017. "I actually had dreaded my hair for her. I had dreadlocks, she had dreadlocks. I literally turned around and I see her and she goes, 'I'm Lisa.' "

He continued, "I turned around to my friend and I [pretended to scream]. I had f—ing fireworks going off inside, man. I convinced her to take me home, because I was living in a hotel."

The two shared a meal at Cafe 101 that night. From there, the relationship began to blossom.

US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-HBO Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

However, Momoa has previously said that his love for Bonet began far before he met her. In fact, he first fell for his future wife when he was 8 and he saw her on TV.

"I was like, 'Mommy, I want that one,' " Momoa told Corden five years ago. "I'm like, 'I'm going to stalk you for the rest of my life and I'm going to get you.' "

"I'm a full-fledged stalker," he joked. "I didn't tell her that until we had two babies, otherwise, I'd be creepy and weird. But yeah, [I'd] just always wanted to meet her. She was a queen, always."

Momoa and Bonet share two children together: 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa also became a stepfather to Bonet's first daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, whom she shares with ex-husband Lenny Kravitz.

After 12 years together, the wed in October 2017. While Momoa was pleased to marry his "dream woman," he was hoping their celebration would remain under wraps.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a–hole leaked it and I will find you," Momoa told Entertainment Tonight in November 2017.

"You know what, I've been married to my wife for 12 years," he said about the celebration. "It's just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz are 'One Big Family'

In the couple's joint statement on Wednesday, they wrote that they'd decided to call it quits after having "felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times."

"A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring," the joint statement read. "And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage."

"We share this not because we think it's newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty," the statement continued. "The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…"