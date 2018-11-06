Inside Idris Elba's Proposal to Sabrina Dhowre: 'It Was the Most Nerve-Wracking Thing Ever'

Julie Jordan
November 06, 2018 08:00 PM

One of the most romantic moments of Idris Elba‘s life was proposing to his fiancée, model Sabrina Dhowre.

This year’s Sexiest Man Alive, who asked Dhowre to marry him in February, says his bended-knee proposal “was the most nerve-wracking thing for me ever.” “But in terms of wanting to make someone feel super special and feel my love, that was pretty romantic for me,” he adds in this week’s issue of PEOPLE.

RELATED: We Found the 30 Sexiest Photos of Our Sexiest Man Alive

Elba, 46, had planned to propose to Dhowre on Valentine’s Day “but that was going to be problematic” so he decided to do it at a screening of his film, Yardie, which he directed. “It was a little spontaneous, if I’m honest,” he says. “I was at a cast and crew screening and among people I loved. We had all worked so hard for this project so I was like I’m doing it right now, here, today.”

David Burton
Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba
Rich Fury/Getty

The actor’s proposal quickly went viral when someone posted a video of it online. “Yeah, I didn’t expect it to quite make British news and American news and Japanese news, for that matter,” Elba says, laughing. “It was quite a public affair. But it really wasn’t meant to be on the news.”

For even more on People’s Sexiest Man Alive, click here and be sure to pick up the issue, on stands Friday. And nab your own official Sexiest Man Alive shirt from our brand new Amazon store.

RELATED: Idris Elba Is PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive 2018: It’s ‘an Ego Boost for Sure’

As for what makes Dhowre “the one,” Elba says the two “have good chemistry. She makes me laugh and we share common goals. She makes me happy. She makes me celebrate my successes and when I’m not too sure about stuff, she makes me think.”

David Burton

Now that wedding plans are in full gear, Elba says he has his own must-haves for the perfect celebration. “It’s a special day, but we both have our own ideas,” he adds. “I want about 19 deejays. There have to be, c’mon!”

Watch the full episode of PEOPLE Cover Story: Sexiest Man Alive 2018, streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.