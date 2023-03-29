Inside 'Harry Potter' Star Bonnie Wright's 'Intimate' Wedding on a California Farm: 'A Celebration of Love'

Bonnie Wright is sharing all the details from her wedding day!

The Harry Potter actress — who played Ginny Weasley in all eight films, from 2001 to 2011—married husband Andrew Lococo on March 19, 2022 at The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano, California.

"We admire everything that The Ecology Center stands for," Wright told Brides in an exclusive interview about the celebration. "We loved the idea of being surrounded by bountiful growing nourishing plants as we said 'we do.'"

The farm location where the pair exchanged vow is owned by friends of the couple.

"Visually, we wanted it to express the vibrant colors of California. It was important to reflect our love for the environment and use sustainable materials instead of any single-use packaging, lean into our creativity and make things ourselves, and source everything as locally and seasonally as possible," said Wright, 32.

Rad + In Love

The bride and groom's rose gold weddings bands, as well as Wright's engagement ring were both designed by her parents who are jewelry designers Wright & Teague.

As for the décor, "The ceremony took place amongst rows of growing vegetables, so there was already a lot of color," she said.

"The main aisle in the garden is arched with this really cool wooden painted rainbow that everyone walked under to get to their seats. At the base of each rainbow arch, there were big bountiful floral pieces. We added a pop of color with a dusty pink carpet down the aisle. To mirror the rainbow arches, our main floral piece was an open colorful arch."

After Wright was escorted down the aisle by her father to "Peace Piece" by Bill Evans, the couple exchanged hand-written vows.

Rad + In Love

Following the nuptials, guests enjoyed specialty cocktails including the Wright Water, a contratto aperitivo with sparkling rose, soda, and a slice of orange, and Lococo Fire, which was composed of mezcal, ancho reyes rojo, contratto aperitivo, and bitters. Dinner "was a true farm-to-table meal! Everything was vegetarian and enjoyed as family-style share plates," said the bride.

The couple chose a three-tiered citrus olive oil cake finished with salted vanilla and swiss meringue buttercream. "I love chocolate, so we also had a flourless chocolate cake," added Wright.

The ceremony and reception décor also included personal touches by the couple. "Where possible, we made things ourselves, used things we already had, and involved as many friends as we could in the creation of the day," she said.

Rad + In Love

"As sustainably conscious people, we really didn't fill the day with things and items we didn't need, but we still made things look bountiful and generous. I designed our bar and dinner menu. My brother Lewis did all the handwritten calligraphy signage for the name places. Andrew built four beautiful wooden daybed-style couches for the lounging areas. We still have them in our garden."

Now looking back nearly a year after their nuptials, the pair wouldn't change a thing.

"Our vision was to make it both a celebration of love and community," said Wright. "We wanted it to be intimate [and] people to feel present and relaxed."