Inside Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier's Lifelong Friendship: Pair Were 'Closer Than Brothers'

The late Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier first met in the 1940s, sparking a deep friendship

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 25, 2023 12:15 PM
Harry Belafonte Sidney Poitier
Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Harry Belafonte, who died Tuesday at age 96, held a decades-long friendship with his frequent costar and fellow civil rights activist Sidney Poitier.

The two groundbreaking artists — Belafonte was the first Black person to win an Emmy Award, while the late Poitier was the first Black man to win a Best Actor Oscar — met in the mid-1940s as they worked at The American Negro Theatre in New York City, both age 20.

Poitier started out working as a janitor at the theater while taking acting classes, while Belafonte worked as a stagehand. The pair bonded over their similar upbringings and West Indian heritage. When Belafonte fell ill during the run of his debut stage performance, Poitier stepped in as his understudy. According to a 2017 story published by The New York Times, Belafonte considered Poitier "his first real friend in life."

circa 1965: American actor and singer Harry Belafonte with American actor Sidney Poitier at the New York premiere of director George Stevens' film, 'The Greatest Story Ever Told,' in which Poitier starred, New York City. Both men are dressed in formal evening wear. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
Hulton Archive/Getty

Outside of their shared love for performing, Poitier and Belafonte were active participants in the civil rights movement. The pair, who were both friends with Martin Luther King. Jr, each helped plan the 1963 March on Washington and King's memorial following his 1968 assassination.

After Poitier's death at age 94 in Jan. 2022, Belafonte's daughter Shari Belafonte told PEOPLE: "Losing Sidney is probably the most difficult thing my father has had to fathom, more so than losing Martin L. King."

Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier Uptown Saturday Night
Film Publicity Archive/United Archives via Getty

"They were closer than brothers," Shari, 68, said at the time. "They have known and loved each other for more than 70 years, collaborating, living life to the fullest. While Harry was much more vocal and seemingly more instrumental in the civil rights movement via his stage presence and his navigating the dynamics between Leaders and politicians, Sidney broke those barriers in a much more creative way by taking a stand in the characters he portrayed so brilliantly on film."

She added, "They both focused on making this world a better place for all people, not just people of color. We grieve for his loss and for his wife and children, our extended family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Harry Belafonte Sidney Poitier
Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier in 'Uptown Saturday Night'. Getty

In 1964, Belafonte convinced Poitier to help him deliver $70,000 to Freedom Summer volunteers in Mississippi; members of the Ku Klux Klan chased and fired at the pair along the way, according to The New York Times.

In the aftermath of King's assassination, the pair grew estranged "for a few years" after a disagreement over whether the civil rights icon's funeral and memorial should include a protest, a 2022 story on their friendship by The Los Angeles Times reported.

RELATED: Harry Belafonte, Musician and Activist Who Brought Calypso Music to the World, Dead at 96

However, upon Poitier's arrival as a filmmaker in the early 1970s, he turned to Belafonte for roles in his films. The pair costarred in 1972's Buck and the Preacher as well as 1974's Uptown Saturday Night, both of which Poitier directed. In later years, Poitier introduced Belafonte at 1989's Kennedy Center Honors ceremony. His friend returned the honor when he hosted Poitier's lifetime achievement honors by the American Film Institute in 1992. Poitier also presented his friend with the Spingarn Medal at the 2013 NAACP Image Awards.

In his own statement at the time of Poitier's death in 2022, Belafonte said: "For over 80 years, Sidney and I laughed, cried and made as much mischief as we could. He was truly my brother and partner in trying to make this world a little better. He certainly made mine a whole lot better."

Related Articles
Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher
Carrie Fisher to Receive Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame: 'Long Overdue,' Says Mark Hamill
Melissa McCarthy PEOPLE BEAUTIES
Melissa McCarthy Jokes About Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover Photo: 'I Had Just Finished Vacuuming'
Denzel Washinton, Equalizer 3 trailer
See Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning Reunite in 'The Equalizer 3' Trailer
Julius Tennon; Viola Davis attend the 48th Chaplin Award Honoring Viola Davis
Viola Davis on the Last Time She Fell in Love with Husband Julius Tennon: 'We Just Laughed' (Exclusive)
MELISSA MCCARTHY PEOPLE BEAUTIES COVER 2023
Melissa McCarthy: Gracing PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue Cover Is 'Saying Something Lovely to My Younger Self'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 18: Matthew Rhys attends Netflix's "The Diplomat" New York premiere at Park Lane Hotel on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images); Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1566019a) Casino Royale, Daniel Craig Casino Royale - 2006
Matthew Rhys Recalls 'Terrifying' James Bond Audition: 'We Were Just Told to Wear a Dark Suit'
Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin Says He's 'Grateful for All the Support' in Montana as He Resumes Filming 'Rust'
justin theroux, jennifer aniston
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux Reunite at N.Y.C. Dinner with Jason Bateman and His Wife
Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks about clean energy during the Consumer Electronics Show
Arnold Schwarzenegger to Make Action Movie Return in New Film 'Breakout' (Report)
John Leguizamo, Luigi
John Leguizamo Would 'Consider' a 'Super Mario Bros. Movie' Sequel Role If They 'Add More Inclusivity'
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Dance to Taylor Swift's 'Karma,' Affirm Support for Drag Performers and LGBTQ+ Community
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Dance to Taylor Swift's 'Karma' as They Support Drag Performers
US actor Nicolas Cage attends the premiere of "Renfield" in New York City on March 28, 2023.
Nicolas Cage Recalls 'Dark' Time Being $6 Million in Debt While 'Over-Invested in Real Estate'
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo Says He Carries Around $100 Bills to Tip Generously: 'I'm Not a Cheapskate'
Luciana Barroso Damon and Matt Damon pose at the opening night of the new play "Prima Facie" on Broadway
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Step Out at Broadway Opening Night of Jodie Comer's 'Prima Facie'
DANCING WITH THE STARS: ATHLETES - "Episode 2604" -CARRIE ANN INABA, LEN GOODMAN, BRUNO TONIOLI
Len Goodman's Former 'Dancing with the Stars' Costars React to His Death: 'We Will Miss You'
EXCLUSIVE: EMBARGO: Strictly No Web Before 1030 pm EST 22 April 2023 PREMIUM EXCLUSIVE The actor was spotted in costume as his character Harland Rust while the crew took a break from filming for lunch. Wearing a shirt, waistcoat, boots and a neckerchief, Alec looked rugged as he carried his meal of burgers. He was seen mingling with other crew members including director Joel Souza. The atmosphere on set seemed relaxed as filming resumed for the first day since the production was shut down after the tragic death of Halyna Hutchins. It is alleged that Alec accidentally shot the director of photography when his prop gun discharged on the set in New Mexico. Pictured: Ref: SPL5539307 210423 EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Splash/Backgrid / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Alec Baldwin Resumes Filming 'Rust' for the First Time Since Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' Death