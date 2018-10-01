Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Private Wedding — Where They Said 'I Do' and More!

More details are emerging about Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk “intimate and romantic” Hamptons wedding on Saturday that brought in many of their A-list friends.

The night before they said “I do” in front of family and friends at Paltrow’s Hamptons home, Jerry Seinfeld and his wife hosted a rehearsal dinner at their estate.

The day of the wedding, a source tells PEOPLE Paltrow’s close friend Cameron Diaz spent time with the bride-to-be.

Around 75 people attended the wedding, including Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Seinfeld, Steven Spielberg, Rob Lowe and Robert Downey Jr.

Guests were first treated to a cocktail hour and string quartet before they were led to another tented area, the source says.

Paltrow and Falchuk then exchanged vows under an archway decorated with greenery. After, attendees “cheered and clapped,” according to the source.

“The whole wedding seemed very intimate and romantic,” the source adds. “The friends that attended are all people that love them. Throughout the reception, guests laughed and you could tell everyone had a wonderful time. It was truly a beautiful wedding.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

After the 45-minute ceremony, guests made their way to another tent where the reception was held, the source says. Two long wooden tables were decorated with candles and white and burgundy flowers during the dinner, while live music entertained the guests.

Paltrow later posted a sweet shot of the two showing off their brand new wedding rings on Instagram, confirming the nuptials.

The couple announced the exciting news of their engagement on the cover of Paltrow’s Goop Magazine‘s Sex & Love issue after dating for over three years. Paltrow opened up about planning her wedding in January, admitting to PeopleStyle she was giddy thinking about what her nuptials would look like.

“I’m excited about everything! I’ve never had a wedding before. So even though I’m 45, I sort of feel like a 21-year-old,” she said. Paltrow previously eloped with ex-husband Chris Martin in 2003.)

The actress revealed she had fun brainstorming with her best friends about planning her wedding.

“It’s kind of fun to talk about with my girlfriends,” she said. “They send me pictures of dresses — they’re as excited about it as I am. It’s pretty cute.”