Inside Dana Carvey and Mike Myers' Fractured Friendship and Why They've Come 'Full Circle'

The former Saturday Night Live castmates drifted apart after Carvey thought Myers stole the Dr. Evil character from him

Dr. Evil may always be striving for world domination, but he already did some damage to Mike Myers and Dana Carvey's friendship.

The Wayne's World stars' relationship took a blow after Carvey, 66, thought Myers, 58, stole the Dr. Evil character from him and used the creation in the Austin Powers movies. On The Howard Stern Show in 2016, Carvey claimed he originated Dr. Evil as an impression of Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels, back when Carvey and Myers starred on the show.

"When I saw Mike do it, I did kind of go, 'Hmmm…'" Carvey said to Stern at the time. "But it's a long time ago and look, it's a really funny affectation because it's so specific."

When Stern, 68, asked Carvey if he'd ever confronted Myers about the issue, the Master of Disguise actor joked, "I'm in therapy now," adding that "when you look back at it, you get a better perspective."

"We were like siblings a little bit and we were never meant to be a comedy team," Carvey continued. "Mike just invited me into the [Wayne's World] sketch. I'm really grateful that he did and he's brilliant at creating these constructs and he did it with Austin Powers."

In 2019, Carvey told Stern he "basically let it go" when it came to the Dr. Evil debacle.

Still, "we never really talked about it," Carvey added on The Howard Stern Show of whether he'd addressed the topic with Myers.

The Emmy winner reiterated that he just did the Michaels impression backstage at SNL, so only costars like Myers would've seen it.

"I just thought, well I can't do this publicly 'cause I'm going to be biting Lorne Michaels, the hand that fed me," Carvey, who worked on SNL from 1986-93, said.

Carvey further alleged that he originated Dr. Evil's tendency to bring his pinky to his mouth when he speaks. "The pinky thing was a made-up thing," the Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade podcast cohost told Stern. "Lorne doesn't do that, but somehow it fit."

Myers and Carvey reunited to reprise their Wayne's World characters at the 2019 Oscars and brought them back again for a 2021 Super Bowl commercial for Uber Eats. Working on the spot helped the duo reconnect.

"We got closer during that whole process, yeah, definitely, and started talking more," Carvey said on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show earlier this month. "It's very nice to have such a long friendship with someone."

The father of two shared he and Myers have "come full circle."

"We've become very, very close friends," Carvey continued to Stern. "And we just have too much history. We have an unbelievable amount of stuff in common."

"We had so much shared history together riding the rocket of Wayne's World and really, the first time we had extra money, the first time we signed autographs," Carvey said of their experience making Wayne's World, which turned 30 on Monday. "So there's too many firsts and, you know, I'm just mature now."