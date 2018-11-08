Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' Unusual Divorce: No Spousal Support and Living Near Each Other

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris settled their divorce on Wednesday — and as they move forward, they are making decisions with their 6-year-old son Jack‘s interests in mind.

A private judge dissolved the marriage, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

The stars, who announced their separation in a joint statement in August 2017, are making sure their split is unusually tension-free by choosing joint custody, no spousal support, a unique living arrangement, no child support and a joint bank account for Jack’s expenses.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” Pratt, 39, and Faris, 41, wrote in the August announcement. “We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

RELATED: Anna Faris Reveals the Wildest Relationship Advice Questions She’s Been Asked on Her Podcast

Pratt and Faris’ amicable divorce comes as new flames enter the picture.

The Guardians of the Galaxy leading man has been dating Katherine Schwarzenegger since her mom Maria Shriver helped set them up, PEOPLE confirmed in June. Faris is dating Michael Barrett, whom she was first linked to in September 2017.

Opting for Joint Custody

When Pratt filed for divorce in December 2017, he asked for joint custody of Jack, according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE. In her response, the Mom star also asked for joint custody, TMZ reported at the time.

On Halloween, Pratt and Faris proved just how committed they are to co-parenting as Pratt, Schwarzenegger, Faris and Barrett all took Jack trick-or-treating.

“It seems they all get along really well,” a source told PEOPLE. “Everyone had a good time. They were making an effort to make sure Jack had a great Halloween.”

Waiving Spousal Support

Pratt, and Faris waived their right to spousal support as the two signed a prenup a month before they tied the knot in July 2009.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Getting ‘Serious,’ Says Source: They’re ‘Hopeful for the Future’

The prenup “is the governing document with regard to issues related to spousal support, community property, separate property, assets, liabilities, debts and reimbursements.”

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt Karwai Tang/WireImage

Living Near Each Other

Pratt and Faris are remaining close — at least in terms of distance.

The exes agreed to live no further than five miles apart until Jack, who started kindergarten this year, finishes sixth grade, according to their divorce settlement.

The actors must provide written notice to one another if they intend to move outside the limit. Pratt and Faris must also offer written notice at least 30 days in advance if either wants to bring Jack out of the country.

Earlier in November, PEOPLE confirmed that Pratt and Faris were selling the house that they had shared in Los Angeles. They listed the Mediterranean-style home for $4.995 million.

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt with son Jack Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Skipping Child Support and Maintaining a Joint Bank Account

The court documents state that “the parties have specifically agreed that child support shall be set at $0, and that neither party shall pay child support to the other at the present time.”

RELATED: Chris Pratt Says He Admires Tom Cruise’s Reputation as ‘a Really Nice’ Guy: ‘He’s the Best’

The pair will provide for Jack instead by keeping a joint bank account for his monthly expenses — such as clothes, child care and private school tuition. Both Pratt and Faris are responsible for refunding the account yearly.

Pratt and Faris will alternate years in which they claim Jack as a dependent on their tax returns. Pratt will get the even years, while Faris will get the odd years.