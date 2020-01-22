Inside Charlie Hunnam’s 13-Year Low-Key Relationship to Girlfriend Morgana McNelis

Charlie Hunnam’s relationship with Morgana McNelis is going strong.

The Gentleman star, 39, keeps his relationship with the jewelry designer, 36, largely out of the public eye but he opened up about their different takes on marriage in a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM radio.

“I’ve been with my girlfriend for 14½ years, I think, or 13½ years,” Hunnam said, adding his viewpoint on marriage was “sort of indifferent.”

“She does not feel the same. She’s very eager,” he added. “I’ll do it because it’s important to her but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.”

Despite their different viewpoints on marriage, the two are enjoying their life together with Hunnam making an effort to keep the romance alive as the years pass by.

“I try to keep the romance on the reg. I’ve been with my girlfriend 11 years and as anyone knows who’s been a long term, fully monogamous relationship, it requires work, a lot of work,” he told PEOPLE while at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival.

He continued, “Before I came away to TIFF, I ended up staying up until 5 in the morning because I decided that I was going to clean the entire house, do all the grocery shopping and all of the laundry, which is stuff that we share and do all the time, but I thought it would be nice for her to come home with everything immaculate and done.”

“At the time it was seven hours of intention to make her happy, put flowers in the bedroom and in the kitchen,” he added.

Hunnam also made a point to make an effort for McNelis — and her friends.

In May 2017, the actor told PEOPLE he loves “to cook for people.”

“If I’ve got a full day off I try to get out into nature a little bit and then cook a bunch of food,” Hunnam said.

He treated McNelis to a sprawling meal for her birthday at the time, saying, “I literally spent all day cooking.”

“She had about 15 of her friends over, and I cooked an enormous meal for everyone, and we drank some really good wine and hung out. It was a lovely day.”

While filming The Los City of Z, Hunnam told Entertainment Weekly he was completely out of contact with McNelis despite promising to write her one letter a day.

“We went to Colombia, and the mail system doesn’t really work very well,” he told EW. “It’s completely unreliable. I received a letter from her, and I realized that from the tone of it and things she was saying that she hadn’t received the two letters that I sent before.”

So, Hunnam stopped writing altogether.

“Which obviously makes me sound like a total bastard, appropriately so,” he said. “But I was very apologetic.”

He did find a way of making it up to her, however.

“I had the benefit of shooting in Colombia, where they have rather lovely and somewhat cheap emeralds,” he said. “My girlfriend is a jewelry designer, so I was able to come back with an appropriately sized gift. It didn’t remedy all of the trouble I was in, but it got me halfway there.”