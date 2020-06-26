Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell announced Thursday that they are engaged

Inside Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell’s Relationship: How Rekindling the Romance Led to Their Engagement

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell have had a whirlwind romance since they first dated in 2016.

The couple briefly dated before splitting up, but then rekindled their relationship the following year. Now, Lourd and Rydell are engaged to be married, the actor announced on his Instagram page Thursday.

Their reconnection in 2017 came several months after Lourd, 27, and her former Scream Queens costar, Taylor Lautner, split. Lautner was Lourd’s emotional support through the heartbreak of losing her mom, Carrie Fisher and grandmother Debbie Reynolds within days of each other the week after Christmas in December 2016.

Lourd and Rydell, 28, were first seen together again in October 2017 when they were spotted kissing outside a hotel in Palm Springs. Rydell then accompanied the actress on a family trip to Norway on the anniversary of the death of her mother that December.

In early 2018, the pair went on several outings together. In February, Lourd documented them spending an afternoon together with friends at California’s Disneyland.

A month later, the Booksmart actress and her beau shared a romantic weekend in Tokyo, Japan. In a photo from the trip, Lourd is seen with her arms around Rydell as he dips her back while standing under a tree of cherry blossoms.

The couple also celebrated Rydell’s birthday during the Japan getaway. Lourd posted a shot of a photobooth strip that showed Rydell kissing the actress on the cheek for the special occasion.

“hbdbb,” she captioned the picture, abbreviating “happy birthday baby.”

For her birthday that July, Rydell surprised Lourd with a 24-hour trip to Las Vegas. Lourd posted a silly shot of Rydell pointing at the camera on Monday afternoon explaining that Rydell was about to whisk her away.

“This king just surprised me with a 24 hour trip to Vegas and it’s safe to say I’m obsessed [with] him,” the actress wrote.

The rekindling of their romance in 2017 and 2018 led Rydell and Lourd to where they are now: engaged.

On Thursday, Rydell shared the happy news on Instagram, writing that saying yes to his proposal was a no-brainer for Lourd.

"💍💍💍She said YES!! (Actually she said 'Duhhh') But I guess that’s even better than yes?!? 💗🤪🎉🎰💥🍾," he captioned a series of photos that encapsulate their romance.

This Valentine’s Day, Rydell gushed over Lourd calling her the "best girl in the world."

"I found the best girl in the world. Happy Valentines Day to us!! We’re hangin with the redwoods today," he wrote at the time alongside a photo of the two of them kissing during a sunset.