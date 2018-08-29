Inside Ben Affleck's Demons: 'He Struggles with Being Two People,' Says Source

Ben Affleck‘s latest struggles with addiction are not a surprise to those closest to him.

His trip to rehab last Wednesday followed a week of troubling public behavior, and several sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Affleck, 46, has been struggling with his sobriety for months — despite attending meetings at various treatment centers and working with a sobriety coach for much of the last year.

“He’s battled addiction for a long time now,” says a source close to the Justice League star, adding that the pitfalls of being a public figure play into his issues with substance abuse. “Ben’s been famous for most of his life. He was young when he became famous and part of a fun, rebellious crowd. He didn’t grow up or away from it and doesn’t know how. He’s really never been alone.”

The source continues: “I think Ben struggles with being two people, being the family man and also having that need to be the consummate cool kid. Even though it has become more socially acceptable to be sober it is still tough in an industry and surrounding press that deem it ‘cool.’ You have to be okay with being sober and for Ben it’s a lifelong battle.”

Affleck — who was seen recently spending time with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton — entered rehab on Wednesday. His ex, Jennifer Garner, 46, drove him to a Malibu treatment center.

Affleck’s first time in rehab was in 2001. In March 2017, he announced that he had completed treatment for alcohol addiction again.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please contact the SAMHSA substance abuse helpline at 1-800-662-HELP.