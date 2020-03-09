Inside Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas' Cuba Getaway: She 'Took Him to All Her Favorite Places'

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were in good spirits as they spent time together during a recent trip to Cuba.

“Ben and Ana had a great time in Havana,” a source tells PEOPLE of The Way Back star, 47, and the Knives Out actress, 31, who was born in Cuba.

“Ana was his tour guide and took him to all her favorite places,” the source continues. “Ben seemed to love the trip. He was in a great mood and very friendly. He was approached by fans multiple times and happily posed for pictures. They visited several restaurants and enjoyed Cuban cuisine.”

The set source from their movie Deep Water adds that de Armas “is great and very pleasant to be around.”

“She always greets people with a smile and you never hear a complaint. She has this very calm and sweet personality,” the set source says.

The pair were first spotted together in Havana on Thursday, and were pictured smiling and laughing on a walk around the Cuban capital. In one group picture, de Armas stood in front of Affleck as they smiled, while another photo from a different outing seemed to show the two with a cook.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the pair left Havana on Saturday night and were seen making out in the airport before boarding their private jet.

“They are definitely dating,” the source said.

Affleck and de Armas recently wrapped filming on upcoming thriller Deep Water, which was shot on location in New Orleans.

The two actors were seen filming throughout the Louisiana city several times, and were also spotted spending time together off set in January.

“Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” an onlooker wrote on Twitter.

Affleck, who filmed a series in Mexico as a teenager, has passed on his language skills to his 14-year-old daughter Violet. He shares Violet and her siblings — Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“She’s always been a very good student, and she’s been interested in Spanish, and so I would often help her,” Affleck explained during a recent appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “Now, all of a sudden, she’s gotten into the grade where she’s, like, in the harder Spanish classes and she’s getting better.”

“She’s right at the point where I think she might be passing me,” he added.