Inside Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury's 'Magical' Wedding – and the Unique Way They Said Their Vows

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury said “I do” with an emotional — and very beautiful — ceremony.

The Twilight actress, 31, and Khoury, who is a partner in Lokai, tied the knot on Friday in San Jose, California.

“The ceremony was beautiful,” a source tells PEOPLE, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

“Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony,” the insider says. “Ashley ended up ‘losing’ and went first.”

It was a moment of fun, but the vows themselves were much more serious. “They wrote their own vows,” the source explains. “It was very emotional and there were definitely some tears.

“They talked about being best friends and how they make each other better people,” the insider adds. “They had a close family friend officiate who cracked jokes so there were also light-hearted moments.”

The source went on to add the pair’s wedding “venue was incredible.”

“It was this magical space amongst the trees, just insanely gorgeous. There was a beautiful outdoor dinner after the ceremony followed by a reception in a cabin,” the source remarks, adding that for dinner, “they served Caesar salad, chicken and halibut.”

“Everyone went out afterwards to a local bar to dance and continue the celebration,” the insider continues.

The insider also shares that “guests flew in early for Fourth of July,” and that “there’s also a post-party today and dinner tonight.”

Guests included Eiza Gonzalez and Josh Duhamel, Aaron Paul and his wife Lauren, and Evan Ross.

In December 2016, Khoury proposed at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls during a vacation to Australia and New Zealand. To announce the engagement, Greene shared footage of the exact moment Khoury got down on bended knee on her Instagram.

“This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for,” Greene captioned the video. “You’ve successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can’t wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband.”

Khoury, who is best friends with Liam Hemsworth, also shared the proposal video on his Instagram page with the caption: “I promise to put a smile on your face for the rest of our lives. You complete me in ways I didn’t even know was possible. I love you more than anything and excited to take this next step in life with you! #foreverlove #myfutrewife #ShesGonnaBeAKhoury.”

Two months after the engagement, Greene told PEOPLE that not much had changed in their relationship since she and Khoury are “best friends.”

“I look down at my hand every once in a while and I’m like, ‘Oh yeah, I’m engaged’ which is crazy, but as always, we’re keeping it easy and fun and not stressing about anything that’s to come afterwards—we’re just enjoying this moment,” she said.

Greene said she and Khoury, who have been dating since 2013, try to make sure that they’re being adventurous and that Khoury is “extremely romantic.”

“The great thing about him and I is that we have a great open line of communication about where we are, what we want and where we want to go in the future,” she said. “So I feel like we’re kind of going along this path that feels right for us.”