Inside Ana de Armas' Astronomical Rise to Fame: From Knives Out to Growing Close to Ben Affleck

If you don’t already know actress Ana de Armas, you soon will.

The Cuban born actress starred in various American and Spanish films before her breakout role as the AI hologram Joi in the 2017 film, Blade Runner 2049 — but many may best recognize the starlet from her role as nurse Marta Cabrera in the 2019 hit mystery film, Knives Out.

Armas has recently been linked to fellow actor Ben Affleck and has a slew of projects in the works that prove the actress is showing no signs of slowing down.

So who exactly is she? Here’s everything to know about Armas as she rises to the top of Hollywood.

1. Her first major lead role was Knives Out, be she’s been in other movies and television shows before.

Armas got her start in 2006 in the Spanish film Una rosa de Francia, before going on to star in the television show El Internado from 2007 to 2010. In 2015, she starred in her first American film, Knock Knock, alongside Keanu Reeves before making appearances in the 2016 sports biopic Hands of Stone and comedy War Dogs. In 2017 she had a breakthrough role as the AI hologram Joi in the 2017 sci-fi film Blade Runner 2049 opposite Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford. Then, in 2019 she received critical acclaim for her leading role as Marta Cabrera in the mystery film Knives Out — a role that earned her a Golden Globe nomination.

2. She’s starring in the next James Bond film.

Armas will be joining her Knives Out co-star Daniel Craig once again as the duo team up for Craig’s final round as the iconic spy when the latest Bond flick No Time to Die is released later this year. The film was recently pushed back from a scheduled April debut to a November release due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Speaking to The Los Angeles Times, Armas shared that her role as a CIA agent in the film came about after director Cary Fukunaga decided to write it for her after it was determined the movie would be filming in Cuba. Though the nature of her relationship with Bond has been kept under wraps, Armas said that once she read the script, she knew that she could play this version of “a Bond girl.”

“I wouldn’t say she’s ordinary, because when she needs to perform her job, she does,” Armas shared with the publication. “But [she] is flawed. She says what she feels, she’s nervous, she’s scared. It’s human. When I read it, I was like, ‘Oh, wait — I can be a Bond girl. I’m that. I’m that messy.'”

3. She is currently linked to Ben Affleck.

A source told PEOPLE that the pair left Havana on Saturday night and were seen making out in the airport before they boarded their private jet. The duo recently wrapped filming on their upcoming film Deep Water, a thriller from Fatal Attraction director Adrian Lyne they shot on location in New Orleans over the winter.

Like Affleck, Armas was married before, but recently downplayed any questions about her dating life, notably in her cover story for Vanity Fair’s March 2020 issue. Armas talked about her dating life in Hollywood, sharing, “I’ve had company here, but it’s been the wrong company so I prefer to be alone.”

4. She’s playing Marilyn Monroe.

Armas knows how major it is to play the famous blonde bombshell as a Cuban woman. She told Vanity Fair that as soon as she auditioned for the role in the upcoming film Blonde, it was hers. “I only had to audition for Marilyn once and [writer/director] Andrew [Dominik] said ‘It’s you,’ but I had to audition for everyone else. The producers. The money people. I always have people I needed to convince,” she shared. “But I knew I could do it. Playing Marilyn was groundbreaking. A Cuban playing Marilyn Monroe. I wanted it so badly.”

The film, which doesn’t have a release date yet, is based on the novel of the same name, that follows a fictionalized take on the life of Monroe.

5. Daniel Craig is a big fan of hers.

According to Vanity Fair, Craig was first struck by Armas’ performance in Blade Runner 2049. When he learned that he had been cast alongside Armas in both Knives Out and No Time to Die, he was ecstatic.

“I should always be so lucky to work with a woman like that,” he shared. “This is a movie where there’s a lot of shit going on, a lot of big acting, myself very much included, but she shines through because she’s the real deal. She’s got very good comic timing and we’re not offering her a huge part. But she came in and just nailed it. She had very little to go on, the scripts are being rewritten, you’re changing things all the time or throwing them at her, and she’s not fazed by it.”