Inside Amanda Bynes' Life Post-Relapse: Graduation, Sober Living and a New Fiancé

Amanda Bynes has enjoyed a number of personal milestones since checking herself into a rehab facility just over a year ago.

The actress, 33, who sought help in January 2019 after months of struggles that followed her decision to step back into the public eye, has committed to getting her life on track. A year after seeking treatment, a source tells PEOPLE she is staying in a sober living facility.

What’s more, Bynes revealed she’s newly engaged.

She announced the engagement on Valentine’s Day with a picture showing off her ring on Instagram.

“Engaged to tha love of my life,” Bynes wrote in the caption for the photo.

RELATED: Amanda Bynes Shares New Picture with Her ‘Lover,’ Fiancé Paul Michael

A day later, the actress posted a selfie with fiancé Paul Michael, simply captioning the shot, “Lover.”

While details remain sparse about Bynes’ new man, a source close to the actress confirmed to PEOPLE that the duo met at the end of 2019.

“She seems happy,” the source said.

The news of her engagement comes nearly seven months after Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in June 2019. She had been attending the Los Angeles-based school since 2014.

Bynes gave an update on her progress at the school in a November 2018 cover story for Paper, where she said she was set to receive her Associate of Arts degree and would then continue working towards her Bachelor’s degree.

“She was able to get an outing pass for a few hours for the special occasion so she could walk with the other students. But she left a little early and was back at the facility at the end of the graduation,” a friend of Bynes told PEOPLE at the time.

Following the candid interview, she checked herself into a rehab facility in early 2019 after a “relapse,” a source told PEOPLE in April.

Image zoom Amanda Bynes at her graduation Amanda Bynes/ Twitter

Since then, the actress has joined Instagram again where she occasionally posts selfies, often showing off her hair in different bright colors. The actress marked her return with a shot of her pink hair, which she later died to a more purple hue before changing it to green.

Bynes has stuck to a darker look in recent selfies, which also show what appears to be a heart-shaped tattoo on her left cheek. She last posted a selfie with her new fiancé.