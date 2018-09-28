Infinity Film Festival to Feature Cutting-Edge Emerging Technology and Lucasfilm's ILMxLAB

This November, filmmakers can preview the latest technology in artificial intelligence and augmented and virtual reality at the Infinity Film Festival.

The four-day conference is set for Nov. 1-4 in Beverly Hills, California, and Lucasfilm’s executive in charge of ILMxLAB, Vicki Dobbs Beck, will be delivering a keynote address in exciting new technologies currently being developed in films.

“ILMxLAB is thrilled to present at the Infinity Film Festival in Beverly Hills,” Dobbs Beck said. “We look forward to sharing insights as to how emerging technologies such as Virtual and Augmented Reality offer opportunities to ‘Step Inside Our Stories’ by bringing worlds to life and establishing deep and intimate connections to characters.”

More than 75 hours of screenings, 30 technology exhibits and over 100 industry speakers will be in attendance at the film festival.

To support the festival’s theme of “story advanced by technology,” Epic Games will present classes on filmmaking and virtual production with their Unreal Engine in the IFF Tech Lab.

“Unreal Engine technology has been used in film and television production for years and now it’s being used to achieve final imagery in real time, signaling a momentous shift in workflow,” Epic Games’ CTO Kim Libreri said. “The Infinity Film Festival presents a timely opportunity for us to provide training to help cinematic and visual effects professionals unlock all of the creative possibilities with Unreal Engine.”

The festival will be held across several Los Angeles landmarks including the Paley Center for Media, the Writer’s Guild Theater, Laemmle’s Music Hall and RealD Theater.