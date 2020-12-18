Infinity Festival Announces Holiday Show Featuring Brie Larson and Joseph Gordon-Levitt

The holiday show "will showcase highlights of the festival and discussions around content, technology and post-production," according to a release

Infinity Festival just kicked their itinerary up a notch with some celebrity holiday magic!

The yearly festival, where Hollywood filmmakers and Silicon Valley innovators come together to preview the latest technology in artificial intelligence and augmented virtual reality, just announced a special holiday show taking place next Wednesday, Dec. 23.

According to a release, the broadcast, sponsored by Unity, "will showcase highlights of the festival and discussions around content, technology and post-production."

And some big names are signed up to take part, too — like actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt, who will be joined by his HITRECORD co-producer Jared Geller to talk about the online media platform.

Brie Larson will also appear in the opening of the show, to chat about her Emmy-nominated series The Messy Truth alongside director Elijah Allan-Blitz.

The holiday show will feature appearances from media artist and director Refik Anadol, as well as Top Gun: Maverick and The Jungle Book screenwriter Justin Marks.

Other Hollywood names who will participate in the virtual panels include The Social Dilemma's director Jeff Orlowski and producer Larissa Rhodes.

"Infinity Festival has also partnered with iconic recording label Capitol Music Group to feature 'Capitol Royale,' which has brought a unique slate of music related programming to this year's festival including weekly music content premieres, new announcements and thought leadership conversations," the release adds.

Some of the music-related content in the holiday show will include conversations with British house-pop duo Disclosure, Pearl Jam producer Josh Evans and Capitol Studios engineer Nick Rives (about recording the band's newest album, Gigaton), rapper Toosi, and Australian DJ/Producer Kito.

Offering a new theme each week, the online Infinity Festival — which kicked off on Oct. 28 and will run through Jan. 7 — featured entertainment content this past week. The final week will see panelists tackle wellness tech.