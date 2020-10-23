Special speakers at the festival will include Brie Larson, Joseph Gordon Levitt and The Social Dilemma director Jeff Orlowski and producer Larissa Rhodes

Infinity Festival Goes Virtual to Bring Filmmakers and Industry Innovators Together

The Infinity Festival is going virtual!

The annual festival where Hollywood filmmakers and Silicon Valley innovators come together to preview the latest technology will be hosted entirely online this year, streaming eight weeks of original programming and events completely free of charge for attendees.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Each Wednesday and Thursday beginning on Oct. 28 and continuing through Jan. 7, 2021, the festival will feature high-profile tech exhibitions, screenings, panel discussions, innovation labs and a fine art exhibition that celebrate "Story Enabled by Technology."

Special speakers slated to make an appearance include Brie Larson, Joseph Gordon Levitt, The Social Dilemma director Jeff Orlowski and producer Larissa Rhodes, Top Gun: Maverick co-writer Justin Marks, virtual reality director Elijah Allan-Blitz, producer Jared Geller and new media artist Refik Anadol.

The virtual event will be held on a new proprietary platform developed by FNTECH, Infinity Festival's official production partner.

Infinity Festival has also partnered with Capitol Music Group to bring "Capitol Royale," a unique slate of music-related programming that will include weekly music content premieres, new announcements and thought leadership conversations.

Capitol Royal will be hosted in Neon XP's virtual Capitol Records Tower experience, where guests will be able to explore navigable versions of the iconic Hollywood landmark, as well as watch exclusive content live and on-demand.

On November 12, Infinity Festival will also host a Startup Demo Day, featuring one-on-one pitch meetings between the entertainment industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. Other programming includes panel discussions on global analytics, industry trends, professional insights and consumer research.

"Capitol Royale was founded with the vision to expand on the legacy of Capitol Tower, and all the music greats that have walked its halls, by transforming it into a hub for musicians and technologists to connect in the heart of Hollywood," Ching-Ching Chen, Vice President of Content Partnerships & Strategy at Capitol Records, said. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Infinity Festival to connect the dots between all aspects of Entertainment, Music & Technology."

Z by HP and Microsoft will serve as presenting sponsors for the events. Unity will serve as a co-presenting sponsor, while Intel, Phase Two, and Essentia Water will serve as producer sponsors.

"We are excited to once again bring you top-notch original content on our virtual platform as we enter year three, with support from the industry’s leading studios, tech companies and business leaders," Hanno Basse, chairman of the Infinity Festival, said.

"With the current state of events and programming so fluid and shifting towards all things virtual in 2020, we are fortunate to have the technology and infrastructure to bring our festival online," Mark Lieber, Infinity Festival founder, added. "We are excited to showcase some of the best digital and entertainment programming and are confident that this will be one of the best immersive events of the year."