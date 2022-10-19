Ke Huy Quan is looking back on an epic reunion!

The actor — who played the iconic character Short Round in the 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom — met up with former costar Harrison Ford, 80, last month for the first time in 38 years at this year's D23 Expo.

Quan, 51, shared with New York Times reporter Kyle Buchanan in an interview that his heart was "pounding" as he approached Ford and thought, "Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid."

On Wednesday, Buchanan shared an excerpt from the interview for an upcoming article on Twitter.

In it, Quan said that as he began to get closer to Ford, the Oscar nominee turned to him with his "classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look" and remembered who he was.

Quan said: "I go, 'Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I'm a fan and he's gonna tell me to not come near him.' But he looks and points at me and says, 'Are you Short Round?' Immediately, I was transported back to 1984, when I was a little kid, and I said, 'Yes, Indy.' And he said, 'Come here,' and gave me a big hug."

In the second installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Quan was a child actor and played Indiana's sidekick. According to Quan, the reunion was not planned.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

"We were at the D23 event and I was told Harrison was gonna be there," he told Buchanan. "We're in this green room with so many actors, producers, and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, 'Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?' "

Quan said that, as the former costars embraced, "all those wonderful memories" from filming came back and that it "felt so comfortable." Of Ford, he said, "He's an amazing man — one of the most generous men on the planet."

RELATED VIDEO: Harrison Ford Shares Indiana Jones 5 Release Date and First Look During Star Wars Celebration

In September, Quan shared images of the reunion on Instagram.

He captioned the photos of the two embracing one another, "I love you, Indy," adding: "Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years."

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was originally released in May 1984, kicked off the career of Quan, who later went on to appear in the '80s classic The Goonies. He eventually landed a major comeback with 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once.