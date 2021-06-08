Harrison Ford stars in the next Indiana Jones movie for the first time since 2008's Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones Is Back! Harrison Ford Suits Up in Iconic Costume in Set Photo from Fifth Movie

Harrison Ford is putting on the old fedora.

The actor, 78, is back on set filming the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. On Monday, Josh Gad gave fans a glimpse of Ford back in costume for the first time since his last outing in 2008.

The Instagram shot shows Ford wearing the iconic character's brown fedora and brown leather jacket over a beige button-down shirt.

"All is right in the world. Welcome back Dr. Jones," Gad captioned the picture, which also showed Ford wearing a face mask while talking to other masked-up people on set.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

For the first time in the franchise's history, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. James Mangold (Logan) is instead sitting in the director's chair, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanue serving as producers.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a press release. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

The movie was officially announced in December, with Disney announcing a release date.