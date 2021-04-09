Indiana Jones Is Back! Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins Harrison Ford for Upcoming Fifth Film

Indiana Jones will have a new partner to contend with.

Walt Disney Studios announced on Friday that Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge will join Harrison Ford, 78, in the upcoming fifth film in one of his most famous franchises. Waller-Bridge, 35, joins the franchise for the first time after skyrocketing success in the last few years.

Also returning is legendary composer John Williams, who has scored every Indiana Jones film since the first in 1981.

For the first time since Raiders of the Lost Ark, director Steven Spielberg will not helm the movie. James Mangold (Logan) will instead be sitting in the director's chair, with Spielberg, Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanue serving as producers.

"I'm thrilled to be starting a new adventure, collaborating with a dream team of all-time great filmmakers," Mangold said in a press release. "Steven, Harrison, Kathy, Frank, and John are all artistic heroes of mine. When you add Phoebe, a dazzling actor, brilliant creative voice and the chemistry she will undoubtedly bring to our set, I can't help but feel as lucky as Indiana Jones himself."

On the Set of "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" Image zoom Harrison Ford on the set of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Ford has played the role in four movies, starting with Raiders of the Lost Ark back in 1981, Temple of Doom (1984), The Last Crusade (1989), and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008).

The movie was officially announced in December, with Disney announcing a release date.

"Lucasfilm is in pre-production on the next installment of Indiana Jones. At the helm is James @Mang0ld, director of Ford v Ferrari, and Indy himself, Harrison Ford, will be back to continue his iconic character's journey," Disney tweeted. "Adventure arrives July 2022."

Last February, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy confirmed Ford was returning as Indiana Jones in an interview with BBC News.

"We're working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we'll be ready to go," Kennedy said.

Asked if Ford might reprise his role, Kennedy said he would. "Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah," she said. "It's not a reboot; it's a continuation."