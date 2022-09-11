Harrison Ford and 'Indiana Jones' Costar Ke Huy Quan Reunite After 38 Years: 'I Love You, Indy'

Ke Huy Quan, who first joined forces with Harrison Ford in 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, shared a photo with his old friend on Instagram Saturday

By
Published on September 11, 2022 11:16 AM
Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years. https://www.instagram.com/p/CiV2RB7Pkrx/. Ke Huy Quan/Instagram
Photo: Ke Huy Quan/Instagram

Ke Huy Quan and Harrison Ford have reunited 38 years after the release of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Quan, 51, shared a sweet photo of the duo on Instagram Saturday, where he can be seen posing alongside Ford, 80, during Disney's D23 Expo.

"'I love you, Indy,' " Quan — who played the iconic character Short Round in the 1984 blockbuster — captioned the photo in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

"Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years," he added.

The second installment of the Indiana Jones franchise earned $45.7 million in its first week, the highest opening weekend of that year, and grossed an eventual $333.1 million worldwide.

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, which was originally released in May 1984, kicked off the career of Quan, a then-child star, who later went on to appear in the '80s classic, The Goonies.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (1592806a) Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, Harrison Ford, Ke Huy Quan Film and Television
Moviestore/Shutterstock

The next few decades saw Ford tap into his Indiana Jones character two more times. Another Indiana Jones film, directed by James Mangold, is set to arrive in June 2023.

As for Quan, the actor was more selective with his roles and only starred in nine films since, but he eventually landed a major comeback with 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once. His role earned him a Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Award, as well as a Saturn Award nomination.

Both Quan and Ford rubbed shoulders at the D23 Expo after Ford appeared to promote the new Indiana Jones film. Quan, meanwhile, was invited for his role in season 2 of Loki.

The actor was asked in a Reddit AMA earlier this year, per The A.V. Club, if he'd want to film another Indiana Jones movie, to which he replied "YES! Absolutely to more Indiana Jones movies. Haha."

