'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' to World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival in May

Indiana Jones' last ride will begin in France.

On Monday, Walt Disney Studios and Lucasfilm announced that Harrison Ford's upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny — the first Indiana Jones film since 2008 — will have its world premiere at Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, May 18.

The film, expected to be Ford's final entry in the long-running action adventure series, will screen out of competition at the festival, according to a press release.

Director James Mangold (Ford vs. Ferrari) said in a statement Monday that he brought his first film, 1995's Heavy, to that year's Cannes Film Festival as he shared his excitement for the new movie's premiere.

"Twenty-eight years later, I am proud to return with a slightly larger spectacle," Mangold said in the statement. "My legendary collaborators and I are very excited to share a brand new and final Indiana Jones adventure with you!"

Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm debuted the first trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny back in December, showing off Harrison Ford's return as the legendary archeologist as he sets off on a new adventure.

The trailer revealed that Ford, 80, will appear as he did in the original trilogy in the new film's opening sequence via de-aging technology. The initial scene will be the only one in which the star is digitally de-aged, as the film flashes back to 1944 before moving to 1969, when the movie's main story takes place.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Ford previously played the character in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, 1984's Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, and 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, all of which were directed by Steven Spielberg. Spielberg, 76, and George Lucas remain executive producers on the new movie.

The sequel also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen.

Following its world premiere in France, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny hits theaters June 30.