'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Reviews Praise Harrison Ford's 'Most Emotional' Indy Performance

Harrison Ford has a worthy final outing as Indiana Jones, according to critics.

On Thursday, the fifth installment in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, debuted at the Cannes Film Festival. Afterward, the first reviews arrived, applauding the action-packed sequel and its stars.

Robbie Collin wrote in a review for The Telegraph, "At 80 years old, Ford himself really gives it his all, even though the role initially requires him to look like he'd rather be anywhere else," and added that costar Phoebe Waller-Bridge, of Fleabag fame, is "perfectly decent in [her] role — and every bit as much the hero of the piece as Ford."

The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw wrote that Waller-Bridge, 37, "has a tremendous costar turn as Indy's roguish goddaughter Helena Shaw."

About the movie as a whole, Bradshaw said "Indiana Jones still has a certain old-school class," adding how it differs from its 2008 predecessor: "This one has quite a bit of zip and fun and narrative ingenuity with all its MacGuffiny silliness that the last one (Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull) really didn't."

Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

Stephanie Bunbury, in a review for Deadline, called Waller-Bridge's new character "gratifyingly badass," and noted that Ford "responds by doubling down on his customary gruff competence."

Bunbury added that Dial of Destiny's "foundations are built of reassuring nostalgia" and over-the-top action sequences: "The latest Indiana Jones is also anything but artisanal: It could give late-vintage Fast and Furious a very, very speedy run for its money when it comes to spectacular (and spectacularly ludicrous) SFX stunts."

Jonathan Olley / Lucasfilm Ltd.

RadioTimes critic James Mottram praised Ford's performance, writing, "At its heart is a great performance from Ford, one of his most emotional outings as Indy, as he comes to terms with his aging body and life-regrets."

"Perhaps the film could've been more daring — it feels fairly safe — but fans will leave cinemas feeling like their old hero had one final great outing in him," Mottram wrote.

The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab wrote that while it might be "a good moment to put a full stop" on the franchise itself, its lead star still shines: "Harrison Ford is the hero of the hour. He never loses either his scowl or his doggedness. He plays even the flimsiest scenes with conviction and dry humor. His performance carries the movie."

This is the first Indiana Jones movie not to be directed by Steven Spielberg; director James Mangold takes over this time. Spielberg told Variety in April that he saw the movie at a private screening and "everybody loved the movie."

"It's really, really a good Indiana Jones film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it," he said. "When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.' "

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters June 30.