Everything to Know About 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will mark the fifth and final film in the franchise starring Harrison Ford

Published on May 19, 2023 04:20 PM
Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5.
Photo: Lucasfilm Ltd.

Indiana Jones is going on one last adventure.

The upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will mark the fifth and final film in the iconic franchise starring Harrison Ford.

The film was first announced in March 2016 and has undergone many changes over the years, including multiple release dates and a few switch-ups with the writers and directors. This will mark the first and only film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas.

Now, the film is finally being released as it recently held its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival, where it received rave reviews, particularly for Ford's "emotional" performance as the titular character.

In September 2022, Ford himself got emotional while speaking at the D23 Expo and showcasing footage from the sequel to fans. "Thank you for making these films such an incredible experience for all of us. I'm very proud to say that this one is fantastic," he said at the time, per Variety.

From the cast to the release date, here's everything to know about the fifth Indiana Jones movie.

Who is in the cast of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford
From left: Mads Mikkelsen, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford. Daniele Venturelli/WireImage; Jeff Spicer/Getty; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

Ford reprises his role as everyone's favorite archaeologist, Indiana Jones, as he takes on a new adventure.

With the help of new de-aging technology, Ford will appear as he did in the original trilogy in the new film's opening sequence, according to Empire. The initial scene will be the only one in which the star is digitally de-aged, winding the clock back to 1944 before flashing forward to 1969, when the movie's main action takes place.

The sequel also stars Fleabag's Phoebe Waller-Bridge as the new partner of Ford's archaeologist hero and Mads Mikkelsen, who is rumored to be playing the movie's villain.

Other cast members include Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renee Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Oliver Richters and Ethann Isidore.

What is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny about?

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). Lucasfilm Ltd.

Official plot details for the new movie have been kept tightly under wraps. Mikkelsen previously teased the new film has a "dense and epic" feel that harkens back to Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984).

"[Raiders of the Lost Ark] was one of my favorite films, and it just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s — and that's in the fifth film as well," Mikkelsen told The Hollywood Reporter.

"They're going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic," he added.

Who directed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

The new film will be directed by James Mangold, who co-wrote the script with Jez Butterworth, John-Henry Butterworth and David Koepp. This will mark the first and only film in the series not directed by Steven Spielberg or written by George Lucas, however, both Spielberg and Lucas serve as executive producers.

Is there a trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

In December 2022, Lucasfilm debuted the first teaser trailer for the sequel, featuring the first footage of Ford's character appearing younger via de-aging CGI.

The following April, the first full trailer was released, giving a closer look at all the characters and action-packed sequences.

When is the release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny?

(L-R): Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) and Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in Lucasfilm's INDIANA JONES AND THE DIAL OF DESTINY.
Lucasfilm Ltd.

During a celebration of Star Wars and Indiana Jones composer John Williams' 90th birthday in May 2022, Harrison made a surprise appearance to announce the release date for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: June 30, 2023.

Ahead of its theatrical release, the film held its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in France on May 18.

Will Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny be available to stream on Disney+?

Indiana Jones (Harrison Ford) in Lucasfilm's IJ5. ©2022 Lucasfilm Ltd. & TM. All Rights Reserved.
Lucasfilm Ltd.

It's likely that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will be available to stream on Disney+ following its theatrical release window as the trailer is currently featured on the streamer.

Disney+ previously announced that the first four films in the franchise will be available to stream on the site starting May 31, 2023, ahead of the release of the final movie.

