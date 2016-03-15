Break Out the Whip! Harrison Ford and Steven Spielberg Are Back for Indiana Jones 5

Time to dust off the fedora.

A fifth Indiana Jones movie is in the works, Disney announced Tuesday.

The film is set to reunite star Harrison Ford and director Steven Spielberg, and is slated to hit theaters on July 19, 2019.

Ford, 73, and Spielberg, 69, last collaborated on 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull, which raked in $786 million worldwide.

“Indiana Jones is one of the greatest heroes in cinematic history, and we can’t wait to bring him back to the screen in 2019,” Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn said in a statement. “It’s rare to have such a perfect combination of director, producers, actor and role, and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this adventure with Harrison and Steven.”

The fifth outing will arrive 38 years after the franchise’s debut saga, Raiders of the Lost Ark, which went on to become one of the biggest box-office hits at the time and was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture.