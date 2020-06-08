Indian Actor Chiranjeevi Sarja Dies After Heart Attack at Age 39

The movie star is survived by his wife, actress Meghna Raj, whom he married in 2018

Indian movie star Chiranjeevi Sarja has died. He was 39.

On Sunday, B.S. Yediyurappa, the chief minister of Karnataka, India, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing that the actor suffered a heart attack.

"It is a shock to hear the news that Kannada famous artist Chiranjeevi Sarja died of a heart attack," Yediyurappa wrote, roughly translated to English. "Prematurely dying at the age of just 39 is shocking. I pray that God may grant them goodwill, their family, and the strength to endure grief for their vast fan base."

Sarja was known for a decade of movie roles, including in films like 2013's Whistle and 2018's Amma I Love You. He had three films released this year.

According to the Hindustan Times, Sarja is survived by his wife, actress Meghna Raj, whom he wed in 2018. He is from a family of entertainers: his uncle is famous actor Arjun and his grandfather is actor Shakti Prasad.

Fellow actor Sanjjanaa Galrani mourned Sarja, writing on Twitter that she's in an "immense shocking state of mind."

"Cannot believe and I’m in immense shocking state of mind to know that #chiranjeevisarja is no more, very very saddening, my condolences to his family and [Meghna Raj] at this time of pain and sorrow," she wrote. "Cannot yet digest this fact, my hands are shivering as I write this msg .V v sad."

Sarja and Raj often posted loving photos of one another on Instagram, including in October, when Raj celebrated her husband's birthday, and in April, when the couple marked their two-year wedding anniversary.