Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners

Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most-nominated movie of the year, and the award show recognized actors like Mia Goth, Aubrey Plaza, Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on March 4, 2023 06:37 PM



It's time to let the indies shine.

On Saturday, Hasan Minhaj hosted the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards in-person on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., and live-streamed on IMDb's YouTube and across other social platforms, including Film Independent's YouTube channel.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations this year with eight total, followed by Cate Blanchett's Tár with seven and Aftersun with five nods. This year is the award show's first time implementing gender-neutral acting awards.

"We couldn't be more honored to celebrate this year's exciting film nominees," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, previously said in a statement. "As the Film Independent Spirit Awards evolve with our changing industry, including embracing non-gendered categories, we look to these artists to lead us into the future. And as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Artist Development programs, we are incredibly proud to have Film Independent Fellows Siân Heder and Chloé Zhao return as our honorary co-chairs."

Read on for the complete list of winners. (This list is being updated live throughout the ceremony. Check back for updates.)

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Moviestore/Shutterstock (12876015e) Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Jonathan Ke Quan Everything Everywhere All at Once - 2022
Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

MOVIES

Best Feature

Bones and All
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Our Father, the Devil
Tár
Women Talking

Best First Feature

Aftersun - WINNER
Emily the Criminal
The Inspection
Murina
Palm Trees and Power Lines

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)

The African Desperate
A Love Song
The Cathedral
Holy Emy
Something in the Dirt

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy
Todd Field, Tár
Kogonada, After Yang
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island
Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines
K.D. Dávila, Emergency
Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies
John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal - WINNER

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Dale Dickey, A Love Song
Mia Goth, Pearl
Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Taylor Russell, Bones and All
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Nina Hoss, Tár
Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser
Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal
Mark Rylance, Bones and All
Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

EMILY THE CRIMINAL
Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. Roadside Attractions / courtesy Everett

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Gracija Filipović, Murina
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines
Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár - WINNER
Hélène Louvart, Murina
Gregory Oke, Aftersun
Eliot Rockett, Pearl
Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral
Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Blair McClendon, Aftersun
Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER
Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - WINNER
A House Made of Splinters
Midwives
Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage
Joyland - WINNER
Leonor Will Never Die
Return to Seoul
Saint Omer

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas
Tory Lenosky - WINNER
David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.
Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny - WINNER
Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija
Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There - WINNER
Rebeca Huntt, Beba

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear - WINNER
Pachinko
The Porter
Severance
Station Eleven

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground
Mind Over Murder
Pepsi, Where's My Jet?
The Rehearsal - WINNER
We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter
Mohammed Amer, Mo
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
KaMillion, Rap Sh!t
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Himesh Patel, Station Eleven
Sue Ann Pien, As We See It
Adam Scott, Severance
Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven
Ayo Edibiri, The Bear - WINNER
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Frankie Quiñones, This Fool
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Molly Shannon, I Love That for You
Tramell Tillman, Severance

