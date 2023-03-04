Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

It's time to let the indies shine.

On Saturday, Hasan Minhaj hosted the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards in-person on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., and live-streamed on IMDb's YouTube and across other social platforms, including Film Independent's YouTube channel.

Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations this year with eight total, followed by Cate Blanchett's Tár with seven and Aftersun with five nods. This year is the award show's first time implementing gender-neutral acting awards.

"We couldn't be more honored to celebrate this year's exciting film nominees," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, previously said in a statement. "As the Film Independent Spirit Awards evolve with our changing industry, including embracing non-gendered categories, we look to these artists to lead us into the future. And as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Artist Development programs, we are incredibly proud to have Film Independent Fellows Siân Heder and Chloé Zhao return as our honorary co-chairs."

Read on for the complete list of winners. (This list is being updated live throughout the ceremony. Check back for updates.)

Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock

MOVIES

Best Feature

Bones and All

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Our Father, the Devil

Tár

Women Talking

Best First Feature

Aftersun - WINNER

Emily the Criminal

The Inspection

Murina

Palm Trees and Power Lines

John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million)

The African Desperate

A Love Song

The Cathedral

Holy Emy

Something in the Dirt

Best Director

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies

Best Screenplay

Lena Dunham, Catherine Called Birdy

Todd Field, Tár

Kogonada, After Yang

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Best First Screenplay

Joel Kim Booster, Fire Island

Jamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power Lines

K.D. Dávila, Emergency

Sarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies Bodies

John Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal - WINNER

Best Lead Performance

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Dale Dickey, A Love Song

Mia Goth, Pearl

Regina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Aubrey Plaza, Emily the Criminal

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Taylor Russell, Bones and All

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Performance

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Nina Hoss, Tár

Brian d'Arcy James, The Cathedral

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Trevante Rhodes, Bruiser

Theo Rossi, Emily the Criminal

Mark Rylance, Bones and All

Jonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Gabrielle Union, The Inspection

Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. Roadside Attractions / courtesy Everett

Best Breakthrough Performance

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Gracija Filipović, Murina

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Lily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power Lines

Daniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages

Best Cinematography

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár - WINNER

Hélène Louvart, Murina

Gregory Oke, Aftersun

Eliot Rockett, Pearl

Anisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost

Best Editing

Ricky D'Ambrose, The Cathedral

Dean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Blair McClendon, Aftersun

Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNER

Monika Willi, Tár

Robert Altman Award

Women Talking

Best Documentary

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed - WINNER

A House Made of Splinters

Midwives

Riotsville, U.S.A.

Best International Film

Corsage

Joyland - WINNER

Leonor Will Never Die

Return to Seoul

Saint Omer

Producers Award

Liz Cardenas

Tory Lenosky - WINNER

David Grove Churchill Viste

Someone to Watch Award

Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny - WINNER

Araceli Lemos, Holy Emy

Truer Than Fiction Award

Isabel Castro, Mija

Reid Davenport, I Didn't See You There - WINNER

Rebeca Huntt, Beba

TELEVISION

Best New Scripted Series

The Bear - WINNER

Pachinko

The Porter

Severance

Station Eleven

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Pachinko

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

Children of the Underground

Mind Over Murder

Pepsi, Where's My Jet?

The Rehearsal - WINNER

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series

Aml Ameen, The Porter

Mohammed Amer, Mo

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

KaMillion, Rap Sh!t

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sue Ann Pien, As We See It

Adam Scott, Severance

Ben Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt

Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series

Danielle Deadwyler, Station Eleven

Ayo Edibiri, The Bear - WINNER

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Gbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their Own

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Frankie Quiñones, This Fool

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Molly Shannon, I Love That for You

Tramell Tillman, Severance