Entertainment Movies Independent Spirit Awards 2023: See the Complete List of Winners (Updating Live) Everything Everywhere All at Once is the most-nominated movie of the year, and the award show recognized actors like Mia Goth, Aubrey Plaza, Gabrielle Union and Jeremy Pope By Benjamin VanHoose Published on March 4, 2023 06:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: George Pimentel/Getty It's time to let the indies shine. On Saturday, Hasan Minhaj hosted the 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards in-person on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., and live-streamed on IMDb's YouTube and across other social platforms, including Film Independent's YouTube channel. Everything Everywhere All at Once has the most nominations this year with eight total, followed by Cate Blanchett's Tár with seven and Aftersun with five nods. This year is the award show's first time implementing gender-neutral acting awards. "We couldn't be more honored to celebrate this year's exciting film nominees," Josh Welsh, president of Film Independent, previously said in a statement. "As the Film Independent Spirit Awards evolve with our changing industry, including embracing non-gendered categories, we look to these artists to lead us into the future. And as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of our Artist Development programs, we are incredibly proud to have Film Independent Fellows Siân Heder and Chloé Zhao return as our honorary co-chairs." Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once. Moviestore/Shutterstock MOVIES Best Feature Bones and AllEverything Everywhere All at OnceOur Father, the DevilTárWomen Talking Best First Feature Aftersun - WINNEREmily the CriminalThe InspectionMurinaPalm Trees and Power Lines John Cassavetes Award (for best feature made for under $1 million) The African DesperateA Love SongThe CathedralHoly EmySomething in the Dirt Best Director Todd Field, TárKogonada, After YangDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at OnceSarah Polley, Women TalkingHalina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies Best Screenplay Lena Dunham, Catherine Called BirdyTodd Field, TárKogonada, After YangDaniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNERSarah Polley, Women Talking Best First Screenplay Joel Kim Booster, Fire IslandJamie Dack, Audrey Findlay, Story by Jamie Dack, Palm Trees and Power LinesK.D. Dávila, EmergencySarah DeLappe, Story by Kristen Roupenian, Bodies Bodies BodiesJohn Patton Ford, Emily the Criminal - WINNER Best Lead Performance Cate Blanchett, TárDale Dickey, A Love SongMia Goth, PearlRegina Hall, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.Paul Mescal, AftersunAubrey Plaza, Emily the CriminalJeremy Pope, The InspectionAndrea Riseborough, To LeslieTaylor Russell, Bones and AllMichelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Supporting Performance Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at OnceBrian Tyree Henry, CausewayNina Hoss, TárBrian d'Arcy James, The CathedralKe Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNERTrevante Rhodes, BruiserTheo Rossi, Emily the CriminalMark Rylance, Bones and AllJonathan Tucker, Palm Trees and Power LinesGabrielle Union, The Inspection Aubrey Plaza in Emily the Criminal. Roadside Attractions / courtesy Everett Best Breakthrough Performance Frankie Corio, AftersunGracija Filipović, MurinaStephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNERLily McInerny, Palm Trees and Power LinesDaniel Zolghadri, Funny Pages Best Cinematography Florian Hoffmeister, Tár - WINNERHélène Louvart, MurinaGregory Oke, AftersunEliot Rockett, PearlAnisia Uzeyman, Neptune Frost Best Editing Ricky D'Ambrose, The CathedralDean Fleischer Camp and Nick Paley, Marcel the Shell with Shoes OnBlair McClendon, AftersunPaul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once - WINNERMonika Willi, Tár Robert Altman Award Women Talking Best Documentary All That BreathesAll the Beauty and the Bloodshed - WINNERA House Made of SplintersMidwivesRiotsville, U.S.A. Best International Film CorsageJoyland - WINNERLeonor Will Never DieReturn to SeoulSaint Omer Producers Award Liz CardenasTory Lenosky - WINNERDavid Grove Churchill Viste Someone to Watch Award Adamma Ebo, Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.Nikyatu Jusu, Nanny - WINNERAraceli Lemos, Holy Emy Truer Than Fiction Award Isabel Castro, MijaReid Davenport, I Didn't See You There - WINNERRebeca Huntt, Beba TELEVISION Best New Scripted Series The Bear - WINNERPachinkoThe PorterSeveranceStation Eleven Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series Pachinko Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series Children of the UndergroundMind Over MurderPepsi, Where's My Jet?The Rehearsal - WINNERWe Need to Talk About Cosby Best Lead Performance in a New Scripted Series Aml Ameen, The PorterMohammed Amer, MoQuinta Brunson, Abbott ElementaryBridget Everett, Somebody SomewhereKaMillion, Rap Sh!tMelanie Lynskey, YellowjacketsHimesh Patel, Station ElevenSue Ann Pien, As We See ItAdam Scott, SeveranceBen Whishaw, This Is Going to Hurt Best Supporting Performance in a New Scripted Series Danielle Deadwyler, Station ElevenAyo Edibiri, The Bear - WINNERJeff Hiller, Somebody SomewhereGbemisola Ikumelo, A League of Their OwnJanelle James, Abbott ElementaryEbon Moss-Bachrach, The BearFrankie Quiñones, This FoolSheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott ElementaryMolly Shannon, I Love That for YouTramell Tillman, Severance