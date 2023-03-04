See All the Stars at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards

The Film Independent Spirit Awards — the last big awards show before the Oscars — celebrate independence and inclusivity in TV and movies, and aired live from the beach in Santa Monica on March 4, 2023

By Kate Hogan
Published on March 4, 2023 10:10 PM
01 of 21

Ayo Edebiri

Ayo Edebiri attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
02 of 21

Stephanie Hsu

tephanie Hsu arrives for the Film Independent Spirit Awards
Valerie MACON / AFP/getty
03 of 21

Jodie Turner-Smith

Jodie Turner-Smith 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/getty
04 of 21

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
05 of 21

Jenny Slate

Jenny Slate 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
06 of 21

Taylour Paige

Taylour Paige 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
07 of 21

Cate Blanchett

Cate Blanchett 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety/getty
08 of 21

Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
09 of 21

Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty
10 of 21

Ke Huy Quan

Ke Huy Quan 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
11 of 21

Hasan Minhaj

Hasan Minhaj 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty
12 of 21

Patricia Arquette

Patricia Arquette 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty
13 of 21

Molly Shannon

Molly Shannon 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
14 of 21

Troy Kotsur

Troy Kotsur 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
15 of 21

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
16 of 21

Malala Yousafzai

Malala Yousafzai 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
17 of 21

Daniel Dae Kim

Daniel Dae Kim 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
18 of 21

Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty
19 of 21

Marisa Tomei

Marisa Tomei 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty
20 of 21

Regina Hall

Regina Hall 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty
21 of 21

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards held on March 4, 2023 in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty
