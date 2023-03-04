Entertainment Movies See All the Stars at the 2023 Independent Spirit Awards The Film Independent Spirit Awards — the last big awards show before the Oscars — celebrate independence and inclusivity in TV and movies, and aired live from the beach in Santa Monica on March 4, 2023 By Kate Hogan Published on March 4, 2023 10:10 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 21 Ayo Edebiri Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty 02 of 21 Stephanie Hsu Valerie MACON / AFP/getty 03 of 21 Jodie Turner-Smith Gilbert Flores/Variety/getty 04 of 21 Michelle Yeoh Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 05 of 21 Jenny Slate Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 06 of 21 Taylour Paige Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 07 of 21 Cate Blanchett Gilbert Flores/Variety/getty 08 of 21 Dwyane Wade & Gabrielle Union Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 09 of 21 Jamie Lee Curtis Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty 10 of 21 Ke Huy Quan Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 11 of 21 Hasan Minhaj Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty 12 of 21 Patricia Arquette Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty 13 of 21 Molly Shannon Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 14 of 21 Troy Kotsur Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 15 of 21 Sheryl Lee Ralph Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty 16 of 21 Malala Yousafzai Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 17 of 21 Daniel Dae Kim Frazer Harrison/Getty 18 of 21 Melanie Lynskey Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty 19 of 21 Marisa Tomei Frazer Harrison/Getty 20 of 21 Regina Hall Amy Sussman/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty 21 of 21 Quinta Brunson Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty