Melissa Villaseñor Hilariously Impersonates Owen Wilson and Kate McKinnon at 2021 Independent Spirit Awards

Melissa Villaseñor showed off her acting skills by impersonating past Independent Spirit Awards hosts John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Sara Silverman

Melissa Villaseñor's many impressions gave the 2021 Film Independent Spirit Awards a fun twist throughout a virtual award show.

The Saturday Night Live cast member, 33, hosted the award show on Thursday night and delivered hilarious impressions of stars like Carey Mulligan, Owen Wilson and Billie Eilish.

During the cold open of the show, Villaseñor did her best impressions of past Independent Spirit Awards hosts John Mulaney, Kate McKinnon and Sarah Silverman as they gave her advice about what makes a good award show host via video chat.

"I have cohosted this show one and a half times, and what I have noticed is it's all about confidence," Villaseñor's Mulaney said, donning his signature suit, neat hairstyle and voice.

Villaseñor's Silverman advised her to work on her timing, saying, "Timing, it's everything. Setup, punch line, apologize — but that will come 17 years from now."

In another skit, Villaseñor perfected Wilson's voice and intonations as Nomadland's Frances McDormand's coworker at a warehouse in one of the film's scenes.

"I bet you're wondering why I'm here," she said. "Why is Owen Wilson working in a sporting goods store? I live here now. I'm out of the movie game. I was suffering from some serious hypertension."

Throughout the night, Villaseñor impersonated Mulligan's Cassie from Promising Young Woman and Eilish.

Prior to hosting, Villaseñor told The Hollywood Reporter she wasn't setting out to roast any of this year's award contenders.