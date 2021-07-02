The rapper and actor was already famous for his sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990-1996. Independence Day skyrocketed Smith, who played leading man Captain Steven Hiller, to international stardom — despite initial pushback from the studio that he was "unproven," according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Smith has continued to have a blockbuster career as both an actor and producer, with some of the two-time Oscar winner's most notable roles including the Men in Black and Bad Boys franchises, along with Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness (staring his real-life son, Jaden) and Aladdin.