Independence Day: See Photos of the Cast Then and Now
See where the stars of the hit disaster film are, 25 years after the film's July 3, 1996 premiere
Will Smith
The rapper and actor was already famous for his sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990-1996. Independence Day skyrocketed Smith, who played leading man Captain Steven Hiller, to international stardom — despite initial pushback from the studio that he was "unproven," according to the Hollywood Reporter.
Smith has continued to have a blockbuster career as both an actor and producer, with some of the two-time Oscar winner's most notable roles including the Men in Black and Bad Boys franchises, along with Hitch, The Pursuit of Happyness (staring his real-life son, Jaden) and Aladdin.
Vivica A. Fox
After reuniting with Smith (she'd previously guest-starred on an episode of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) to play his character's girlfriend Jasmine Dubrow, Fox's career has continued at a breakneck pace, with the Set It Off star pumping out up to 10 movies and TV show appearances a year.
Previously known for her time on The Young and the Restless, some of her most notable roles since have been in Kill Bill and Curb Your Enthusiasm. She later reprised her role as Dubrow for the 2016 sequel.
Jeff Goldblum
Goldblum was already a familiar face when he appeared as tech wiz David Levinson in Independence Day (and later in the sequel). He'd made his acting debut in 1974 and landed starring roles throughout the '80s in movies such as The Fly and Jurassic Park, the latter of which he has appeared in throughout its many sequels.
Goldblum has been a mainstay in Hollywood for decades, with stints on Law & Order, roles in indie hits like The Grand Budapest Hotel and Marvel films including Thor: Ragnarok.
Margaret Colin
Colin's Constance Spano ran the show as White House Communications Director (and the ex-wife of David Levinson). A decade later, she'd be the girl-boss-in-charge once again as wealthy, absent mother Eleanor Waldorf in Gossip Girl. Colin has had roles in a few films and a number of TV series before and after her role in Independence Day, most recently including Chicago Med and Veep.
Judd Hirsch
Hirsch portrayed Levinson's dad, rabbi Julius Levinson, in the hit 1996 disaster movie. The Oscar-nominated star was already famous from his turn as Alex Reiger in the late '70s series Taxi. Hirsch, who recently starred in Uncut Gems, has been acting since 1971, with an impressive 94 acting credits to his name, according to IMDB.
Bill Pullman
As President Whitmore, Pullman gave an impassioned speech to his country before launching "the largest aerial battle in the history of mankind" (a speech so iconic, he just parodied it for Budweiser in an ad to encourage people to get their COVID-19 vaccines).
He later reprised his role as the President of the United States in the 2016 sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence. In the two decades between, Pullman landed roles in a slew of films and a handful of TV series, most recently as Harry Ambrose on The Sinner.
Mary McDonnell
McDonnell, who was previously known for her role as Dr. Eve Sheridan on E/R in the mid-'80s, portrayed First Lady Marilyn Whitmore in the 1996 film.
Climbing up the political ladder, she later became famous for her turn as President Laura Roslin in the 2004 series Battlestar Galactica. With roles in films like Donnie Darko and series such as The Closer and Major Crimes, McDonall has racked up 54 acting credits throughout her decades-long career.
Randy Quaid
Quaid, who is the older brother of actor Dennis Quaid, had a wide-ranging career up through the early 2000s, with roles in major films including The Last Picture Show and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, as well as a few appearances on Saturday Night Live.
After his turn as pilot Russell Casse in Independence Day, he went on to land a handful of other roles, most notably in 2005's Brokeback Mountain. He's since had a number of run-ins with the law, and had stepped out of the spotlight until a 2018 appearance in All You Can Eat.
Mae Whitman
The actress was 7 when she was cast in the blockbuster film in the role of Patricia Whitman, the daughter of the president. "A lot of what I have memory-wise is running around in between takes, looking at the fake aliens and hiding in the spaceship," she recalled on EW's "Couch Surfing" recently.
She's continued to have huge acting success with roles on Arrested Development, Parenthood and Good Girls, but her role as Patricia was recast with Maika Monroe in the 2016 sequel — news which was not well-received at the time.