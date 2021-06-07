Anthony Ramos leads the exhilarating opening number in Lin-Manuel Miranda's hit movie In the Heights, which hits theaters and HBO Max June 10

In the Heights: Watch Anthony Ramos Rap and Sing in First 8 Minutes of Movie Musical

Watch Washington Heights light up before In the Heights hits theaters this week!

On Monday, Warner Bros. dropped the first eight minutes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights on YouTube, surprising fans before the highly anticipated movie premieres in theaters and on HBO Max this Thursday.

"Listen to my block," Nina Rosario (played by Leslie Grace) says as she closes her eyes and waits to hear the familiar sounds of her neighborhood come to life.

Soon, Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) hits the streets and easily falls in line with the barrio's unique ebb and flow with the rhythmic jingle of his keys.

ANTHONY RAMOS as Usnavi in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “IN THE HEIGHTS,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Credit: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

"Lights up on Washington Heights, up at the break of day / I wake up and I got this little punk I gotta chase away / Pop the grate at the crack of dawn / Sing while I wipe down the awning," Ramos raps before turning to the camera and giving the audience a welcoming, "Hey y'all, good morning."

Miranda's cameo as the piragua guy immediately follows, and Usnavi's melodic exposition introduces viewers to some of the characters. Olga Merediz, Gregory Diaz IV, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz and Melissa Barrera make their first appearances in the opening sequence.

Directed by Crazy Rich Asians' Jon M. Chu and co-written by Quiara Alegría Hudes, the film follows the lives of residents living in Manhattan's predominantly Latin neighborhood of Washington Heights.

After In the Heights' release was delayed by a year due to COVID-19, the movie adaptation of Miranda's 2008 Tony-winning Broadway musical is finally set to premiere this week and has already received glowing early reviews from critics.